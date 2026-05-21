Startup Noir NOLA Expands Founder Access to Capital

NEW ORLEANS — Startup Noir NOLA, in partnership with Startup NOLA and other regional partners, is expanding access to capital and support services for Black founders through a series of events and accelerator programming for early-stage companies.

The initiative includes an upcoming IDEAfuel Founder Salon on May 27 and a Lender Connect event on June 16, both designed to connect entrepreneurs with funding opportunities, mentorship and ecosystem resources.

IDEAfuel, operated by The Idea Village and supported by the Regions Foundation, is a competitive venture accelerator focused on increasing diversity within the region’s startup pipeline. The program targets gaps in early-stage capital access for Black founders and founders of color.

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Startup Noir NOLA – Connecting Founders With Funding

Each selected company receives $15,000 in non-dilutive funding, along with one-on-one mentorship and structured programming aimed at strengthening venture readiness and accelerating growth. Applications for the current cohort are open through July 6.

The May 27 salon, scheduled for 9–11 a.m. at Mr. Wolf Espresso, will provide an informal setting for founders to meet program organizers, learn about IDEAfuel and explore the application process.

The programming continues June 16 with Lender Connect, hosted by StartupNOLA and Startup Noir NOLA at NOLA Brewing & Pizza Co. The event is designed to give entrepreneurs direct access to financial institutions and capital providers active in the local market.

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More than a dozen lenders and partners are expected to participate, including b1BANK, Hancock Whitney, JPMorgan Chase, Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center.

Organizers say the effort is part of a broader push to strengthen the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by improving access to capital, expanding support networks and connecting founders with decision-makers.

Startup Noir NOLA, supported by Greater New Orleans, Inc., focuses on amplifying the region’s assets while increasing access to tools and resources for Black entrepreneurs.