NEW ORLEANS — StarChefs, a national publication and professional resource for the restaurant and hospitality industry, has announced its 2026 class of New Orleans Rising Stars Award winners Nov. 23. The awards recognize local hospitality professionals for culinary innovation, industry leadership, entrepreneurship and community involvement.

To showcase the honorees, StarChefs will host its New Orleans Rising Stars Restaurant Week Dec. 1-15, a promotion offering diners the opportunity to experience signature dishes and beverages at participating establishments.

The 2026 New Orleans class marks the 99th class of Rising Stars nationally and the fifth from the New Orleans region.

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StarChefs – Recognizing Hospitality Industry Talent

The Rising Stars Awards are determined by the StarChefs editorial team through in-person tastings and interviews. In each market, the team meets with more than 100 chefs, pastry chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, restaurateurs and artisans. Although awards are presented regionally, recipients are evaluated according to national standards, including creativity, ambition, presentation and culinary philosophy.

The 2026 New Orleans Rising Stars Award recipients are:

Chefs

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Adolfo Garcia of Dolfy’s and Chi Chi’s

Chef Adolfo Garcia

Evan Ingram and Brenna Sanders of The Crustacean Club

Chefs Evan Ingram and Brenna Sanders

Rob Mistry of Gautreau’s

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Chef Rob Mistry

Rob Tabone of Patula

Chef Rob Tabone

Haley Vaughan of Respite

Chef Haley Vaughan

Game Changer: Charly Pierre of Fritai. The award recognizes industry professionals advancing the restaurant industry through innovative cuisine, dining formats or business concepts.

Chef Charly Pierre

Restaurateur: Ana Castro of Acamaya and Casimiro.

Restaurateur Ana Castro

Pastry Chefs: Nola Carpenter of Frank’s and Shardé Cole of Dakar NOLA.

Pastry Chef Nola

Pastry Chef Shardé Cole

Baker: Kelly Jacques of Ayu Bakehouse.

Baker Kelly Jacques

Community: Baker Martha Gilreath of Nolita Bakery and sommelier Jake Laugle of Delicious and Harmless. The award recognizes hospitality professionals who support charitable initiatives and community outreach.

Baker Martha Gilreath

Sommelier Jake Laugle

Bartenders: Cale Brown of Junglebird 504 and Juice LeClair of NightBloom.

Bartender Cale Brown

Bartender Juice LeClair

Sommelier: Marie-Louise Friedland of Saint-Germain.

Sommelier Marie-Louise Friedland

Mentor: Nina Compton of Compère Lapin. Selected through an anonymous ballot by members of the 2026 New Orleans Rising Stars class, the award recognizes an industry professional who supports the career development of young cooks.

Mentor Chef Nina Compton

Rising Stars Restaurant Week

The December promotion will highlight signature dishes and beverages from award recipients, with additional participating establishments including Virgin Hotels New Orleans and Bayona, featuring dishes from Marie Douroux and Christy Engeran, respectively.

Chef Marie Douroux

Chef Christy Engeran

As part of its community outreach initiative, StarChefs will donate $3 to Son of a Saint for every featured seared salmon dish sold at Bayona during Restaurant Week. The New Orleans-based nonprofit provides mentorship, academic support, mental health resources and life skills development for fatherless boys.

StarChefs is also partnering with Steelite International on its Art of Presentation contest, which recognizes creativity in food presentation. The winner will receive $5,000 toward Steelite products. Online voting opened Nov. 23.

For more than 30 years, StarChefs has provided resources for food and beverage industry professionals. Through its national Rising Stars Awards program and print magazine, the organization highlights emerging hospitality talent and provides coverage of industry trends, business practices, culinary techniques and beverage programs.