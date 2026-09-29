Starbucks Closures Spare Louisiana This Year

NEW ORLEANS — One year after Starbucks closed three New Orleans coffee shops as part of a nationwide restructuring, Louisiana appears to have been spared from the company’s latest round of closures.

The Seattle-based coffee chain announced Sept. 24 that it would close approximately 250 coffeehouses across North America, representing about 1% of its more than 18,000 locations. As of Sept. 29, no Louisiana locations have been publicly identified among the stores being closed, although Starbucks has not released a comprehensive list of affected locations.

The timing coincides with National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 and comes almost exactly one year after Starbucks closed locations at 2801 Magazine St., 7700 Maple St. and 1001 Elysian Fields Ave. in New Orleans as part of a larger restructuring.

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The three New Orleans stores were part of a broader restructuring that ultimately resulted in 627 store closures across North America and Europe in 2025.

PJ’s Returning to Maple Street

At least one of those former Starbucks locations is returning to the coffee business under a New Orleans-born brand. PJ’s Coffee said Sept. 23 that it plans to open an approximately 1,600-square-foot coffee shop at 7700 Maple St. this fall, returning the brand to Maple Street near where founder Phyllis Jordan opened the first PJ’s Coffee & Tea Co. in 1978.

The new location will feature indoor seating, an outdoor patio and a refreshed design. PJ’s has grown to nearly 200 locations in the United States and internationally and currently lists the Maple Street shop as “Coming Soon” on its website.

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The latest Starbucks closures are part of another restructuring effort by the company, even as it invests in its remaining North American stores. Starbucks said it is accelerating plans to complete at least 1,500 coffeehouse renovations, which the company calls “uplifts,” by the end of its fiscal year while continuing to develop new locations.

“We have carefully reviewed our North America coffeehouse portfolio and identified locations where we do not believe we can consistently deliver the experience we want for customers and partners or where we don’t see a path to acceptable financial performance,” said Mike Grams, Starbucks chief operating officer.

Biz New Orleans Mug Shot Monday

For National Coffee Day, readers can also check out Biz New Orleans’ Mug Shot Monday, a series that takes a coffee break with local business leaders to find out what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things that might not appear in their professional bio.