Stand-Up Comedian Dan Frigolette “Do I Still Got It” Comedy Tour reaches New Orleans 

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Acclaimed stand-up comedian Dan Frigolette is making his way to the Crescent City for two unforgettable performances bringing humor and heart to audiences in the Big Easy. As part of his 2025 comedy tour, Frigolette will perform at The Rabbit Hole on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. and at Care Forgot Beercraft on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m..

Known for his razor-sharp wit, high-energy performances, and a knack for connecting with audiences of all kinds, Frigolette has been a staple of the comedy circuit. With appearances on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, The Wendy Williams Show, and the Artie Lange Show, as well as his popular podcast projects and live tours, Frigolette has garnered a reputation for delivering deeply relatable and hilariously irreverent comedy.

• The Rabbit Hole: Located in the heart of New Orleans, this intimate venue sets the stage for Frigolette’s signature blend of storytelling and quick-fire punchlines. Tickets are $20 and available online or at the door.

• Care Forgot Beercraft: This laid-back, local favorite will host Frigolette for a free show with the purchase of food or drinks, giving fans a chance to enjoy great brews and big laughs in one sitting.

“This tour is all about connecting with people, sharing stories, and celebrating the humor in everyday life,” says Frigolette. “New Orleans is such a vibrant, eclectic city, and I can’t wait to see what kind of energy the audiences bring!”

Frigolette’s tour reflects his love for travel and his commitment to bringing stand-up to communities large and small. Whether you’re a comedy aficionado or just looking for a fun night out, this tour stop is not to be missed.

Frigolette recently lost sight in his left eye and travels with his sight assistant service animal Tess. He often uses proceeds from comedy events to support local animal shelters or adoption events. He founded The Comedy’s Best Kept Secret Tour and Hoboken Comedy Festival which raised money and awareness for animal welfare over 20 years. If there are animal welfare events in the area Frigolette encourages you to reach out to him on @danfrigolette on social media.