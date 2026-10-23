St. Tammany Young Professionals Summit Draws 200+

COVINGTON, La. — More than 200 attendees gathered at The Harbor Center in Slidell on Oct. 15 for the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s UNLOCKED Young Professionals Summit, exceeding its attendance goal and selling out the event. The half-day summit brought emerging professionals together for discussions on leadership, collaboration, confidence and career growth, along with networking opportunities and a keynote luncheon featuring Lauren Haydel, founder and CEO of Fleurty Girl.

Designed for professionals under 40, UNLOCKED focused on developing skills and connections to help young professionals advance their careers, contribute to their organizations and become more involved in their communities.

Members of the UNLOCKED Young Professionals Summit organizing subcommittee pictured with Keynote Speaker Lauren Haydel. L-R: Matt Guidry, Calyn Hoerner, Cody dePascual, Alyssa Clebert, Elliot Goorley and Eva Snapp.

St. Tammany Summit Focuses on Leadership and Professional Growth

The program opened with Northshore Collaboration, a live podcast conversation featuring Jim Carlson, Ed.D., Ashley Llewellyn, Lacey Osborne and podcast host Lauren Navarre. The discussion explored how collaboration can strengthen local businesses and communities.

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Three sessions followed, each addressing an aspect of professional development.

Panelists discuss leadership development, civic engagement and emerging leaders during Leading with Confidence at the UNLOCKED Young Professionals Summit.

Leading with Confidence featured a panel discussion on leadership development, civic engagement and emerging leaders. Panel participants included Stacie Chitwood, Amy Fresh, David Payton, Stephen Reuther and moderator Jamie Andrepont.

Navigating Imposter Syndrome, presented by Tanya Crombie, Ph.D., and Shane Purvis, offered strategies for building confidence and overcoming self-doubt.

Craig Marinello led How to Become Irreplaceable, sharing insights on the skills, communication and relationships that help professionals stand out and contribute in the workplace.

Ashley Llewellyn, Jim Carlson, Ed.D., Lacey Osborne and Lauren Navarre take part in Northshore Collaboration, a live podcast conversation exploring how collaboration can strengthen local businesses and communities.

Fleurty Girl Founder Shares Entrepreneurship Lessons

The summit concluded with a keynote luncheon featuring Haydel, who founded Fleurty Girl in 2009 with $2,000 and a single T-shirt design. She shared lessons from building the New Orleans-based retail business, including insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, resilience, marketing, embracing failure and taking action.

Lauren Haydel, founder and CEO of Fleurty Girl, delivers the keynote luncheon at the UNLOCKED Young Professionals Summit, sharing lessons on entrepreneurship, leadership, resilience, marketing and taking action.

Throughout the morning, attendees also had opportunities to connect with fellow professionals and visit vendors during networking breaks.

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Local Businesses Support Young Professionals Summit

The event’s president-level sponsors included American Bank, CGB Enterprises/Zen-Noh Global, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, Hancock Whitney, JD Bank, Lakeview Hospital, Ochsner Health, OnPath Credit Union, REV Fiber, Slidell Memorial Hospital, St. Tammany Health System and Visit The Northshore.

Session sponsors included Hancock Whitney, HUB International, Geaux Book It and Northshore Community Foundation. The St. Tammany Farmer served as media sponsor, while in-kind sponsors included Fidelity Bank, Matthew Guidry, Donut King, Sweet Rose Café, East St. Tammany Business Alliance, The Harbor Center, Arena Collective and Lettuce Media.

More than 200 attendees gathered for the St. Tammany Young Professionals Summit.

UNLOCKED is part of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s ongoing efforts to develop the next generation of business and community leaders. The initiative aims to strengthen the region’s workforce by creating opportunities for young professionals to build skills, exchange ideas and establish connections within the Northshore business community.

About the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1963, the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce represents more than 1,100 member businesses, ranging from small local companies to multinational corporations. Led by President and CEO Lacey Osborne, the organization works to strengthen the Northshore’s business climate through advocacy, professional development, networking and workforce initiatives.

Ronnie Simpson, assistant vice president for community and public affairs at Ochsner Health, serves as the Chamber’s 2026 board chairman.

The organization also holds five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.