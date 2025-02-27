St. Tammany Vice President Receives Prestigious Economic Development Award

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – Ashley Llewellyn, Vice President, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation, has been announced as a recipient of the 2025 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award, the biennial award recognizing rising stars under 40 years old in the economic development industry.

The awards program is hosted by Development Counsellors International (DCI), a New York-based integrated marketing firm that works with economic development and travel organizations around the globe, and Jorgenson Pace Inc, a leading national executive search firm serving organizations in non-profit, economic and community development industries. An independent selection committee of six economic development leaders and site selection consultants evaluated nominations based on the demonstration of strong leadership, commitment and innovation every day in the workplace.

“Economic development is a purpose-driven field that shapes communities worldwide, and young professionals are at the heart of that impact,” said Julie Curtin, President of DCI’s economic development practice. “These 40 rising stars are driving change through their innovation, commitment, and leadership. Their contributions are already making a difference, and I’m excited to see how they continue to shape the industry in the years to come.”

“We are thrilled to have Ashley’s accomplishments and her contributions to the economic development profession recognized by industry experts,” said Chris Masingill, Chief Executive Officer, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation. “Ashley’s passion for advancing economic and workforce development has made her an invaluable part of the St. Tammany EDC team and her ability to launch, implement, and scale various strategic initiatives has positively impacted the region.”

Llewellyn has worked as an economic development practitioner in St. Tammany since June 2013 and has been instrumental in the organizational advancement of St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation. Llewellyn led the organization’s implementation of THRIVE2023, St. Tammany’s first 5-Year economic development strategic plan and the process for the organization to become an International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO). She leads workforce and talent development efforts and facilitates the three-parish healthcare sector strategy initiative, Northshore Healthscape.

She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Master of Science in Economic Development in 2011. She is a Certified Louisiana Economic Developer and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute. Llewellyn currently serves on the Board of Directors for the INFINITY Science Center and the Louisiana Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) and is an active committee member of both the Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC) and the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). Ashley was a member of the inaugural 2021 class of Chervon Community Fellows Program and is a graduate of the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute class of 2023. She was recognized as a member of the Northshore Media Group/EDGE of the Lake 2020 inaugural Forty Under 40 class and a 2023 CityBusiness Woman of the Year honoree.

“As the economic development industry continues to evolve, these emerging leaders are rising to meet new challenges with expertise and innovation,” said Todd Jorgenson, managing director and principal of Jorgenson Pace, Inc. “Congratulations to this year’s 40 honorees—your leadership is making a lasting impact on both your communities and the industry at large.”

Award winners were recently announced at a reception hosted by DCI and Jorgenson at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C. The ceremony was held in conjunction with the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) 2025 Leadership Summit, the only conference held exclusively for Certified Economic Developers and senior managers in the profession.

About St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation

As the lead economic development organization for St. Tammany, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation serves as the comprehensive resource center for business services throughout the parish. St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation’s services include business retention, site selection, workforce development, research and data services, state and local incentives, business attraction, talent retention, certified site development, relocation support, and marketing St. Tammany. Since the organization’s launch in 2018, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation facilitated business expansion and attraction announcements representing over $291.9 million in capital investment and 2,299 new and retained jobs in St. Tammany Parish.

About DCI

Development Counsellors International (DCI) is the leader in travel, economic development and talent attraction marketing. Since 1960, DCI has worked with more than 500 cities, regions, states and countries, helping them attract business investors, visitors and workers. DCI has offices in New York and Denver.

About Jorgenson Pace, Inc.

Jorgenson Pace is America’s leading executive search firm specializing in the economic development, community development, and non-profit sectors. With over 60 years of collective experience, Jorgenson Pace is committed to understanding our client’s needs and delivering tailored executive search services that drive impactful results. Our firm is built on the strong foundations laid by former PHH Fantus colleagues Joan Jorgenson and John Lovorn, who created and grew their respective firms, Jorgenson Consulting and The PACE Group, over the past 30 years.