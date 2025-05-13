St. Tammany Unveils 5-Year Economic Development Plan

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Chris Masingill, Chief Executive Officer of St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC), has announced the launch of the organization’s second five-year strategic plan. Entitled THRIVE2029, this bold initiative will serve as the catalyst for their forward-thinking approach to business attraction, retention, expansion, and formation throughout the parish. The acronym THRIVE – implemented in their previous strategic plan THRIVE2023 – reflects St. Tammany EDC’s core values of being transformational, honest, results-driven, intentional, vital, and engaged.

“THRIVE2029 builds upon the successful implementation of our first economic development strategic plan, refines our data driven approach to business development, and aligns with our business attraction and marketing efforts to showcase why St. Tammany is your home for business,” said Masingill. “This five-year economic development strategic plan is our North Star to deliver intentional, nimble, supportive, and dynamic business development and product development services on the Northshore.”

An important component of this plan was identifying key opportunities within target industries. These efforts will provide a stronger focus on the sectors of supply chain and logistics, professional and business services, and scientific and technical services. Emerging opportunities were indicated in the medical and equipment manufacturing and agribusiness industries. St. Tammany EDC aims to elevate its implementation of dynamic cross-cutting strategies to enhance competitiveness through stronger collaborations, advocacy, marketing, and business intelligence efforts.

St. Tammany EDC’s business retention and expansion strategy will center around solution-oriented support and industry trend analysis. Product development priorities include enhancing St. Tammany EDC’s portfolio of land and site options, advancing promotions of site assets, and advocating for clearer and more streamlined zoning and permitting processes. The strategy includes increased efforts in boosting regional entrepreneurship and small business support via STartUp Northshore, enhancing workforce and talent development through the Workforce Roundtable, and further engagement in infrastructure advocacy. The organization is deeply committed to impacting an economy that is resilient and responsive to industry shifts, emerging trends, and market opportunities.

The full THRIVE2029 plan is available here. VisionFirst Advisors, who advised on this strategic plan, noted: “Over the next five years, St. Tammany EDC will push beyond traditional economic development efforts, equipping their team and partners with the foresight and tools needed to stay ahead of industry shifts and position St. Tammany for sustained economic growth.”

This ambitious approach supports St. Tammany EDC’s mission to drive economic growth by attracting new investment, helping local businesses succeed, and shaping a resilient and competitive local economy.

“St. Tammany EDC has proven itself as a high performing economic development organization and its efforts have increased economic opportunity for St. Tammany,” shared Joan Coffman, St. Tammany EDC Board of Commissioners President. “Through the implementation of THRIVE2029, the organization will drive collaboration and industry engagement activities to increase economic opportunity for all in St. Tammany.”

About St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation

As the lead economic development organization for St. Tammany, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation serves as the comprehensive resource center for business services throughout the parish. St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation’s services include business retention, site selection, workforce development, research and data services, state and local incentives, business attraction, talent retention, certified site development, relocation support, and marketing St. Tammany. Since the organization’s launch in 2018, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation facilitated business expansion and attraction announcements representing over $291.9 million in capital investment and 2,299 new and retained jobs in St. Tammany Parish. For more information about St. Tammany EDC, please visit stttammanyedc.org.