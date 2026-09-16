St. Tammany Insurance Forum Shows Market Gains

COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple and State Senator Kirk Talbot, chairman of the Senate Insurance Committee, joined the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 9 for an Insurance Update Breakfast focused on Louisiana’s insurance market, recent reforms and what’s ahead.

During the sold-out program, Temple and Talbot discussed changes to property and auto insurance, progress in Louisiana’s insurance market and issues that could receive additional attention during the 2027 legislative session. The discussion included reforms to property claims and adjusting processes, building standards and mitigation incentives, third-party litigation financing, future medical awards, uninsured drivers and changes affecting auto claims.

Temple noted that commercial property insurance rates continue to decline. The speakers also discussed efforts to improve insurance availability and affordability and emphasized the broader economic impact of insurance costs on Louisiana businesses, investment and job growth.

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Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple speaks to members of the St. Tammany business community during the Chamber’s Insurance Update Breakfast. Photo provided by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

Temple’s comments come amid broader signs of easing commercial property insurance costs. GNO, Inc. reported in August that commercial real estate insurance rates in Louisiana had fallen about 30% on average, citing the Independent Insurance Agents of Louisiana, while a New Orleans insurance agent told WVUE that commercial customers were seeing reductions of roughly 10% to 25%. Lower reinsurance costs have been cited as one factor behind the declines. Actual premium changes vary by insurer, property and policy.

More Insurers Enter Property Market

Louisiana’s broader property insurance market also has added insurers following several years of volatility. Temple said in a recent WWL interview that 21 homeowners insurers had been newly licensed in Louisiana since January 2024, with two more going through the Department of Insurance’s approval process. Temple said only some of the newly licensed companies were actively writing policies, underscoring the distinction between the number of insurers licensed and the amount of coverage actually available.

Rate trends, however, remain mixed for homeowners. Annual homeowners premium increases were essentially flat through the first part of 2026, compared with increases of 4.6% in 2025, 6.6% in 2024 and double-digit increases in 2023 and 2022, according to LDI data. Temple told Louisiana Radio Network on Sept. 9 that 12 companies had taken homeowners rate decreases. But filings approved during 2025 were still expected to increase homeowners premiums statewide by about $135 million, indicating that improving market conditions have not translated into lower costs for all policyholders.

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Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple and State Senator Kirk Talbot, Chairman of the Senate Insurance Committee, discuss Louisiana’s insurance market during the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s Insurance Update Breakfast on Sept. 9. Photo provided by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

Some larger reductions have taken effect in 2026. SURE and Elevate received approval for average decreases of 7.5%, affecting more than 73,000 homeowners policies and 17,000 dwelling policies. Cajun Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange finalized a 10% average decrease affecting 23,765 policyholders and reducing premiums by an estimated $8.6 million.

The changes have not been uniform. USAA, for example, finalized a 9.2% increase affecting 76,209 Louisiana policyholders, an estimated $24.9 million increase in premiums. Statewide average rate changes also do not necessarily reflect what an individual policyholder pays because premiums vary by insurer, location, property and coverage.

Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state’s insurer of last resort, also continues efforts to shift policies into the private market. Enrollment had fallen nearly 20% from its 2022 peak to roughly 114,000 policies as of June, according to figures provided by GNO, Inc. Citizens is planning its 24th depopulation round, with participating private insurers scheduled to assume policies Dec. 1.

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Members of the St. Tammany business community attend the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s sold-out Insurance Update Breakfast on Sept. 9, featuring Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple and State Senator Kirk Talbot. Photo provided by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

Auto Rates and Litigation Reforms

Louisiana’s auto insurance market also has begun showing signs of improvement. Temple told Louisiana Radio Network on Sept. 9 that 50 companies had taken rate decreases on private passenger auto coverage, producing about $400 million in savings for Louisiana policyholders.

“That’s $400 million we’re spending on something else, whether it’s groceries or gas or medicine or education or something else,” Temple told Louisiana Radio Network.

Temple has attributed the improvement in part to fewer accidents and early industry responses to recent legal reforms.

Litigation costs remain a focus of those reforms. Third-party litigation financing generally involves an outside investor providing money to support a lawsuit in exchange for a financial return tied to the case. Louisiana enacted legislation in 2024 requiring disclosure of certain litigation financing arrangements and restricting funders’ control over lawsuits.

The issue received additional attention Sept. 9, when the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana promulgated a new standing order addressing third-party financing. The state Insurance Department has argued that litigation financing can contribute to larger settlements and higher insurer losses, although available data do not isolate how much the practice adds to Louisiana insurance premiums.