St. Tammany EDC Wins 2025 Excellence in Economic Development

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC) has received a 2025 Excellence in Economic Development Silver Award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). The IEDC’s annual Excellence Awards honor the economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives, and programs that demonstrate consistent, exemplary performance in the profession.

The award was bestowed for the organization’s launch of https://investsttammany.com/business, earning recognition as an outstanding Special Purpose Website in the Business Attraction Microsite category. St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation will be honored at the IEDC 2025 Annual Conference in Detroit, Michigan, September 14-17.

“St. Tammany EDC is leading the field of excellence in economic development with its InveST St. Tammany website. This award shines a spotlight on St. Tammany EDC’s commitment to its community and showcases the significant impact of economic development,” said Nathan Ohle, IEDC President and CEO. “IEDC is honored to present this award to St. Tammany EDC to celebrate both their leadership and innovation in the field.”

Each year, IEDC honors economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives, and programs that consistently demonstrate excellence in the field. The honorees lead transformational projects that revitalize communities and advance the practice of economic development.

The website demonstrates why St. Tammany is a destination of choice for business growth, economic opportunity, and job creation by highlighting existing businesses, sharing details about target industry sectors and our highly skilled and talented workforce, and spotlighting our pad-ready sites for business location and investment. The website also features the organization’s first business development video showcasing St. Tammany as Louisiana’s “Parish of Prosperity”.

St. Tammany EDC contracted with Development Counsellors International to develop the microsite, which was the first deliverable of their newly launched business attraction and marketing efforts.

The InveST St. Tammany website launched on Monday, February 3, just prior to New Orleans hosting Super Bowl LIX on February 9. St. Tammany EDC strategically leveraged digital advertising with local news outlets and their social media channels to drive people to the new website. In a two-week period, the newly launched microsite page had 527 views with an average session duration of 5.7 minutes, signaling a high volume of direct traffic exploring the site.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from IEDC for our InveST St. Tammany website,” said Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation. “This award underscores our commitment to innovative, forward-looking strategies that strengthen St. Tammany’s position as a premier destination for business attraction and business investment. InvestStTammany.org serves as a centralized, interactive gateway for site selectors, investors, and businesses exploring opportunities in our community.”

About St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation

As the economic development organization for St. Tammany, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC) serves as the comprehensive resource center for business services throughout the parish. St. Tammany EDC’s services include business retention, site selection, workforce development, research and data services, state and local incentives, business attraction, talent retention, certified site development, relocation support, and marketing St. Tammany.

Since the organization’s launch in 2018, St. Tammany EDC facilitated business expansion and attraction announcements representing over $291.9 million in capital investment and 2,299 new and retained jobs in St. Tammany Parish. For more information about St. Tammany EDC, please visit stttammanyedc.org.

About the International Economic Development Council

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers. With thousands of members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind.

Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities by creating, retaining, and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth, and provide a stable tax base. From public to private, rural to urban, and local to international, IEDC’s members engage in a full range of economic development practices.

Given the breadth of economic development work, our members are employed in various settings, including local, state, provincial, and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities, and a variety of other institutions. When we succeed, our members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities, and improve the quality of life in their regions. Learn more at https://www.iedconline.org/.