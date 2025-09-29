St. Tammany EDC Releases Q2 2025 Economic Trends

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC) has released the latest edition of its digital research publication, The AnalyST. The quarterly report highlights key economic trends from the second quarter of 2025, drawing on data-driven indicators across local, state, and national economies. While economic landscapes continue to evolve, The AnalyST provides a valuable look back, underscoring the dynamic shifts shaping industries, employment, and financial markets.

Developed with research insights from Economic Leadership, LLC – a national economic development and strategic planning consultancy – this report explores a range of topics, including inflation, labor market conditions, housing trends, consumer spending, and industry-specific developments.

Key Findings

Labor Market Developments: Unemployment rose to 4.5 percent in June, the highest since the post-pandemic recovery. However, claims eased in July and August, suggesting the increase may be temporary. Labor force participation climbed to 59.4 percent, signaling more residents are seeking work and expanding the parish’s available workforce.

Business & Industry: St. Tammany saw 990 new business applications in Q2, though data suggests the post-pandemic surge in entrepreneurship may be slowing. Proprietors’ income points to smaller-scale ventures generating lower revenues. Inflation and high interest rates continue to weigh on construction and housing activity.

Inflation & Wages: Inflation in the Southern region edged up to 2.3 percent in July, with housing, food, and energy driving costs. Wages ticked up slightly, reversing a downward trend since 2022.

Real Estate & Construction: The housing market in 2025 shows higher sales volumes and modest price gains compared to last year. St. Tammany remains more affordable than the national average. Yet, high interest rates are slowing new construction, with permits falling below 2024 levels and historic norms.

Retail Sales & Consumer Activity: Retail sales tax revenue grew more than 9 percent year-over-year in June. Tariffs may influence spending patterns going forward. National data suggests lower-income households are already becoming more cautious consumers.

“Each quarter, The AnalyST gives us a clearer picture of the forces shaping our economy – both the challenges and the opportunities,” said Russell Richardson, President and CEO of St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation. “While we are seeing some shifts in unemployment, housing, and inflation, we are encouraged by the strength of St. Tammany’s economic development project pipeline, which currently includes 37 projects representing over 3,700 potential jobs and $3.5 billion in capital investment. St. Tammany’s economy is supported by steady business formation, a resilient labor force, and healthy retail activity. These economic insights inform our collaborations with partners to advance projects that ensure the parish remains competitive and attractive to both businesses and residents.”

This edition of The AnalyST can be accessed on St. Tammany EDC’s website at www.sttammanyedc.org/the-analyst.

About St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation

As the economic development organization for St. Tammany, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC) serves as the comprehensive resource center for business services throughout the parish. St. Tammany EDC’s services include business retention, site selection, workforce development, research and data services, state and local incentives, business attraction, talent retention, certified site development, relocation support, and marketing St. Tammany.

Since the organization’s launch in 2018, St. Tammany EDC facilitated business expansion and attraction announcements representing over $291.9 million in capital investment and 2,299 new and retained jobs in St. Tammany Parish. For more information about St. Tammany EDC, please visit stttammanyedc.org.