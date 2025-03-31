St. Tammany Economic Development Specialist Achieves National Recognition

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – Kyle Buckley, Economic Development Specialist at St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC), received his national certification as an Economic Development Finance Professional (EDFP). EDFP Certification is a professional credential given to individuals who successfully complete Grow America’s intensive economic development finance training series. The training provides individuals working in the field of economic development with instruction in business credit analysis, real estate financing, loan packaging, deal structuring and negotiating, and the creation and implementation of development programs. Each of the four EDFP Certification Program courses are multiple days in length, and each concludes with an exam. Upon successful completion of all four courses and the national standards exam, the candidate is awarded the EDFP Certification.

“Kyle’s hard work and determination earned him this certification, and that knowledge will help advance our organization’s commitment to provide excellent technical expertise and professionalism to our community and business stakeholders,” said Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany EDC. “We actively encourage our staff to further their professional development interests in ways that will allow us to better serve St. Tammany. We are thrilled to have Kyle’s expertise on our team and are proud of his accomplishment.”

In his role at St. Tammany EDC, Buckley focuses on business and technical services, project incentives, tax credit programs, and economic research. He manages business support programs, compliance, and the application process for economic development projects, and navigating state business support programs. His work involves analyzing economic impact, aligning policy with private sector needs, and supporting business retention, expansion, and attraction efforts across St. Tammany. Buckley holds a Master of Science in Economic Development from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Grow America has provided training to over 70,000 economic and housing development professionals. Participants come from diverse backgrounds including city and state governments, public agencies, community-based organizations, professional organizations, and financial institutions.

About St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation

As the lead economic development organization for St. Tammany, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC) serves as the comprehensive resource center for business services throughout the parish. St. Tammany EDC’s services include business retention, site selection, workforce development, research and data services, state and local incentives, business attraction, talent retention, certified site development, relocation support, and marketing St. Tammany. Since the organization’s launch in 2018, St. Tammany EDC has facilitated business expansion and attraction announcements representing over $291.9 million in capital investment and 2,299 new and retained jobs in St. Tammany Parish.

About Grow America

Grow America’s work focuses on homes, jobs and community. Founded as a national nonprofit in 1969, Grow America has worked at fulfilling its mission to increase the flow of capital for investment in low-income communities. Grow America directs capital to support the preservation and creation of affordable housing, the creation of jobs through training and small business lending, and the promotion of livable communities through investment in social infrastructure. Grow America’s products and services are deployed for the benefit of their municipal and nonprofit partners in both urban and rural low-income communities. Grow America is headquartered in New York City with offices in Cleveland, OH and Dallas, TX.