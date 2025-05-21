St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation Announces CEO Change

COVINGTON, La.(press release) — Chris Masingill, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation’s CEO since July 2018, announced that he will be transitioning from his current position and has accepted the role of President & CEO of Louisiana Central, a ten-parish regional economic development organization headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

St. Tammany EDC Board President Joan Coffman’s statement relating to Masingill’s transition:

“On behalf of the St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation Board of Commissioners, we want to congratulate Chris on this opportunity and thank him for his leadership and service to this incredible organization that he helped shape into the strategic, results-driven, high-impact presence it is today. St. Tammany Parish, the Northshore, and southeast Louisiana are better for his leadership promoting economic development alongside St. Tammany EDC’s exceptionally talented staff. Our Board of Commissioners is confident in this organization’s ability to execute our continuity plan, and Chris will be working closely with the Board and the staff over the next three months before he officially transitions to Louisiana Central in August 2025. Our next steps are to formalize a committee to conduct a national search and initiate our internal continuity and recruitment processes. We wish Chris the best and have confidence he will continue to play a critical role in Louisiana’s overall economic advancement.”

- Sponsors -

About St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation

As the economic development organization for St. Tammany, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation serves as the comprehensive resource center for business services throughout the parish. St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation’s services include business retention, site selection, workforce development, research and data services, state and local incentives, business attraction, talent retention, certified site development, relocation support, and marketing St. Tammany.

Since the organization’s launch in 2018, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation facilitated business expansion and attraction announcements representing over $291.9 million in capital investment and 2,299 new and retained jobs in St. Tammany Parish. For more information about St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation, please visit stttammanyedc.org.