St. Tammany Corporation Relaunches Digital Publication

MANDEVILLE, La. – On July 8, St. Tammany Corporation relaunched The AnalyST, a quarterly digital publication that researches economic trends. The AnalyST is a curated collection of economic indicators designed to interpret regional and national economies and their interconnectivity with St. Tammany Parish.

Research insights from this publication, led by the economic development and strategic planning consultancy group Economic Leadership, cover inflation, the labor market, residential real estate, and more. This edition covers the first quarter of 2024.

“Key decisions at every level of economic development are fact-based and data-driven, which is why understanding the impacts of our local economic landscape and incremental changes experienced quarter over quarter and year over year are imperative for benchmarking St. Tammany’s economic position,” said St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill.

The AnalyST previously focused on St. Tammany’s economic and health landscape during the global pandemic and economic recession. The new version will feature new insights and takeaways relevant to current economic conditions.

“As a trusted resource for our community and partners, St. Tammany Corporation will continue to provide cross-cutting platforms and products that give us the opportunity to position St. Tammany to be competitive and highlight data with the context necessary to tell a story about where we are and where we are going,” said Masingill. “Through these initiatives, each day we are working to achieve our vision of strategically aligning the economic landscape of St. Tammany to be the destination of choice for highly skilled talent and business formation, expansion and retention.”

As part of ongoing effort to revitalize St. Tammany Corporation’s digital assets and marketing efforts, the data-driven platform and initiative known as StTammanySTats will soon be integrated into the organization’s primary website. This platform merger will continue to serve economic developers, public officials, business professionals and residents.