James Richardson – St. Tammany CHAMBERPAC Names 2026 Board Chairman. Photo provided by the St. Tammany CHAMBERPAC.

COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany CHAMBERPAC, a nonpartisan political action committee affiliated with the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, has announced its 2026 Board of Directors who were recently elected at the organization’s annual meeting.

James Richardson, Risk and Insurance Advisor with Alera Group, Inc., will serve as Chairman. Other officers include Dan Miranda, Attorney with John D. Miranda, Attorney at Law, LLC, as Vice Chairman; Theresa Orgeron, Vice President and Benefits Consultant with JJL&W Insurance Consulting Firm as Secretary; and Nick Licata, Chief Executive Officer of CASPR Technologies, as Treasurer.

Rounding out the 2026 Board of Directors are: Kyle Beerbohm, President of Aubert Insurance Agency; Dr. Matthew Bernard, Chief Medical Officer with Covington Trace ER & Hospital; Robert “Trey” Berning III, Owner of Velocity Digital Agency; Sam Caruso, Owner of Campaign Depot, LLC; Scott Delacroix, Senior Counsel with Delacroix & Delacroix, LLC; Donald “Bubba” Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer with Jenkins Homes; Kirk Landry, Vice President of Government Relations with Florida Marine Transporters; and Cameron Mary, Attorney at Brown & Mary LLC.

The St. Tammany CHAMBERPAC is the only pro-business political action committee in St. Tammany Parish dedicated to supporting candidates that will protect and promote a thriving business environment. They are also committed to endorsing important issues that affect local and state government, as well as increasing voter turnout.

“CHAMBERPAC plays an essential role in supporting the election of pro-business leaders who help guide decision-making in our parish,” said Richardson. “As Louisiana’s fourth largest parish with growing economic influence, the need for experienced, business-focused leadership has never been more important.”

St. Tammany CHAMBERPAC Membership

Membership currently stands at nearly 200 area business leaders, with annual dues of $100. They do not charge endorsed candidates for logo use or contribute directly to campaigns. Instead, the organization focuses on thorough candidate interviews, making informed endorsements and voter education to ensure the business community has a strong voice in local elections.