St. Tammany ChamberPAC Issues Tax Proposition Guidelines

COVINGTON, La. — The Board of Directors of St. Tammany ChamberPAC (ChamberPAC) has announced that it has developed Voter Guidelines for Tax Propositions in St. Tammany Parish as a resource for voters to promote transparency, public education and informed decision-making when parish wide sales tax, property tax and parcel fee proposals are considered.

The guidelines focus on providing clear information about the anticipated revenue generated by a proposed tax, how those funds are intended to be used and how any remaining or unused funds would be managed. They also encourage consideration of factors such as the duration of a tax, the timing of its placement on the ballot, existing fund balances and the costs associated with staffing and operations.

“Voters deserve clear information about how much a tax will generate, where the money will go, and how it will be managed,” said ChamberPAC Chairman James Richardson. “These guidelines establish a consistent standard for accountability while ensuring that any new tax proposal is accompanied by a clear plan for the structural changes necessary to create a more modern, sustainable parish tax system.”

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The ChamberPAC has shared the guidelines with taxing entities throughout St. Tammany Parish as a resource for developing and communicating future tax proposals. The guidelines will also serve as a framework for ChamberPAC as it evaluates and discusses parishwide tax measures and develops recommendations on tax propositions. Findings may be shared through ChamberPAC communications, including its website and “Peeling Back the Onion” video series. The guidelines are intended to remain a living document that can be updated as new issues, best practices and community needs emerge.