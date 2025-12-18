St. Tammany Chamber to Host Installation & Awards Luncheon

COVINGTON, La. (press release) — The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce will welcome the new year with its Installation and Awards Luncheon on Jan. 13, 2026, at The Greystone (935 Clausel St. in Mandeville). Networking begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The luncheon brings together Chamber members, business leaders and community partners to celebrate leadership, recognize service and reflect on the Chamber’s accomplishments and priorities for the year ahead. The event also serves as the Chamber’s formal transition of leadership, honoring outgoing Board members and welcoming the incoming Board of Directors.

Two leadership awards will be presented during the program. The Tammany Award recognizes a business that demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience and community impact in 2025. The Community Leadership Award honors an individual whose service and leadership have made a meaningful difference through nonprofit, civic or charitable organizations.

- Sponsors -

Additional recognitions will include Board Member of the Year, Member of the Year, Ambassador of the Year and Committee of the Year, highlighting members whose dedication helps advance the Chamber’s mission.

Tickets are $63 for members, $75 for non-members and $800 for a reserved table of 10. Tickets are available at sttammanychamber.org.

The luncheon is sponsored by American Bank, CGB Enterprises/Zen-Noh Grain, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, Hancock Whitney, JD Bank, Lakeview Hospital, Ochsner Health, OnPath Credit Union, REV Business, Slidell Memorial Hospital, St. Tammany Health System, Visit The Northshore, with media sponsorship by Biz New Orleans.

About St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce

The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce promotes, supports and advocates for businesses with a commitment to the success of the Northshore. The Chamber is a catalyst for a community that prospers. With 1,000 member organizations, the Chamber stands on the frontlines of ensuring our community is primed for success through advocacy, business support, networking and promotion.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Members range from multinational corporations with an interest on the Northshore to small local organizations that are the backbone of the community. As the local business community diversifies and grows, the Chamber remains focused on strengthening the business climate and economic vitality of St. Tammany.