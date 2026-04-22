COVINGTON, La (press release) – A leading voice of business in St. Tammany Parish, representing more than 1,000 area businesses and their 37,000 employees, the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce remains engaged on issues being considered at the state level that impact the parish’s economic growth and quality of life. The St. Tammany Chamber (through its Executive Committee and Board of Directors) voted to support two constitutional amendments on the May 16 ballot – Amendment 3 and Amendment 4.

Amendment 3 would dedicate funding to provide permanent pay raises for public school teachers and support workers by paying down debt in the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana. The measure would dissolve certain education trust funds and redirect those dollars to reduce retirement obligations while supporting educator compensation.

Amendment 4 would provide local parishes with the authority to reduce or exempt property tax on property held as business inventory and to provide for the classification of Public Service Property. The inventory tax has long been considered an impediment to existing businesses and a barrier to attracting new investment in Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

“Our Chamber supports policies that enhance our workforce and create a more competitive environment for businesses,” said Board Chair Ronnie Simpson. “Investing in educators and giving local communities more flexibility on tax policy are important steps toward strengthening our parish and state.”

For more information on these and other proposed amendments, voters are encouraged to review the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana’s Guide to the 2026 Constitutional Amendments.

The Chamber encourages all residents to participate in the May 16 election and make their voices heard on these important issues.