St. Tammany Chamber Soirée Draws Record Crowd

COVINGTON, La. – The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce drew a record turnout for its annual Southern Nights Soirée on Aug. 7, marking what the organization called its most successful edition of the fundraiser to date.

The event, held at The Fleur De Lis Event Center in Mandeville, raises support for the Chamber and its work serving the St. Tammany Parish business community throughout the year. Chamber members, sponsors and other supporters participated in the event, which has been held annually at venues across the parish since 2014.

“Southern Nights allows us to celebrate our business community while helping support the Chamber’s work throughout the year,” said Lacey Osborne, president and CEO of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. “We are grateful to our sponsors, ticket purchasers, participating restaurants, auction donors and everyone who helped make this our most successful Southern Nights yet. We are so pleased with the positive response we received from our guests.”

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This year’s Southern Nights Soirée included live music from Four Unplugged, tastings from Northshore restaurants, a silent auction and other fundraising activities. Organizers also added live music and dancing to the event format for the first time.

“Southern Nights has always been our party with a purpose, but this year we wanted to add something new to the experience,” Osborne said. “Four Unplugged was the perfect choice. They brought tremendous talent, energy and personality to the evening, and seeing our guests singing and dancing made it clear that the addition of live music was a hit.”

The event also highlighted participating Northshore businesses through its annual People’s Choice Award. Pat Gallagher’s 527 Restaurant was selected as this year’s recipient. Rick Dennie won the 50/50 prize during the event’s Heads or Tails game.