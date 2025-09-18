St. Tammany Chamber Partners for the 2026 National Civics Bee®

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce has announced that is has partnered with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to bring the National Civics Bee to south Louisiana for the 2025-2026 program year. This annual initiative – now expanding to all 50 states in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 – invites 6th, 7th and 8th grade students to showcase their civics knowledge, engage in their communities, and build trust in others and institutions through a nonpartisan, multi-round competition.

The National Civics Bee begins with a written essay and culminates in live events at the regional, state and national levels where students can compete for cash prizes at each level. Finalists who advance to the National Championship in Washington, D.C., will also compete for national recognition and a $100,000 529 education savings plan contribution. Thanks to the generous support of the Fisher Global Foundation, the first-place winner in each state may also secure a $5,000 donation for their school.

“Informed and active citizens contribute to a strong country, a strong economy and a strong workforce,” says Michelle Biggs, Vice President of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. “Unfortunately, in today’s society, the lack of civil discourse on social media reduces the value and substance of political debate. With this exciting program, we can turn to civics to teach us how to disagree agreeably and move forward together. When students learn about our nation’s past, they are more prepared to deal with issues in the present and future.”

The essay application portal opened Sept. 8 and closes Feb. 3, 2026, at 4:59 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST). All students throughout South Louisiana in grades 6-8 are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit https://sttammanychamber.org/civicsbee/.

“As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, we have a powerful opportunity – and responsibility – to reignite civic learning across the country. Our hope is that the National Civics Bee inspires more schools to prioritize civics education, equipping young people with a deeper understanding of how our government and democracy work – and the essential role they play in strengthening their communities and our nation,” said Hilary Crow, vice president of civics at the U.S. Chamber Foundation.

About St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce

The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce promotes, supports and advocates for businesses with a commitment to the success of the Northshore. The Chamber is a catalyst for a community that prospers. With 1,100 member organizations, the Chamber stands on the frontlines of ensuring our community is primed for success through advocacy, business support, networking and promotion. Members range from multinational corporations with an interest on the Northshore to small local organizations that are the backbone of the community. As the local business community diversifies and grows, the Chamber remains focused on strengthening the business climate and economic vitality of St. Tammany.

About U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation harnesses the power of business to create solutions for the good of America and the world. We anticipate, develop, and deploy solutions to challenges facing communities—today and tomorrow.

About the National Civics Bee®

The National Civics Bee, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is an annual nonpartisan competition aimed at improving civics education and literacy among middle school students, their families, and communities. The National Civics Bee helps elevate civics as a national priority through a network of state, regional, and local organizations across the country. The National Civics Bee is made possible through the generous support of its founding partner, the Daniels Fund, as well as Carnegie Corporation of New York, Citizen Travelers, and other funders.