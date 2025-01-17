Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Economic Development

St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce Announces Leadership for 2025 and Tammany Award Recipient

January 17, 2025   |By
Leadership
Photo provided by St Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

COVINGTON, La. – The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce welcomed new leadership with the installation of its 2025 Board of Directors during the Annual Installation & Awards Luncheon held on Jan. 14 at The Greystone. The event, attended by more than 200 members and guests, included the election of Carrie Calvin, CPA, CFE, as chairman

Already an Insider? Log in

To continue reading this article...

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter