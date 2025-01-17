St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce Announces Leadership for 2025 and Tammany Award Recipient

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

COVINGTON, La. – The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce welcomed new leadership with the installation of its 2025 Board of Directors during the Annual Installation & Awards Luncheon held on Jan. 14 at The Greystone. The event, attended by more than 200 members and guests, included the election of Carrie Calvin, CPA, CFE, as chairman of the board.

Calvin, director of accounting and auditing services with Bourgeois Bennett, LLC, succeeds Chris Abadie, senior vice president with Colliers Louisiana, LLC.

"Throughout my tenure with the Chamber, it has been a privilege to collaborate with men and women of character and integrity willing to go the extra mile for the greater good of all," said Lacey Osborne, Chamber president and CEO. "We have achieved significant milestones due to our board's active engagement and leadership, especially those who have stepped up to serve as chairman. Carrie's dedication to our mission has been evident through her valuable contributions to our executive and finance committees. Her strategic mindset and deep roots in our business community make her an ideal leader to guide our Chamber in 2025."

Calvin brings over 20 years of accounting and business leadership experience and holds both a BS in Accounting and an MBA from Southeastern Louisiana University. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and has a distinguished history of community service, including founding and leading multiple organizations. Calvin’s commitment to fostering relationships and advocating for local businesses positions her to guide the Chamber to new heights in 2025.

“Leadership is not just about guiding an organization—it is about listening to the needs of our members, advocating for the interests of our businesses, and fostering relationships that will enable us all to prosper,” said Calvin. “Today, we celebrate not only the transition of leadership but also the dedication and commitment that each of you brings to this organization. Our Chamber is more than just a body of local businesses and professionals; it is a community of individuals united by a common purpose—to build a stronger, more prosperous future for St. Tammany Parish.”

2025 Board of Directors and Advisory Board

The 2025 Board of Directors comprises leaders from a range of industries and sectors and includes Donna Bach of Pizza Platoon, Kyle Beerbohm of Aubert Insurance Agency, Thomas Buckel of DDC, PC, Sam Caruso Jr. of UNITS of Greater New Orleans, Rick Danielson of Danielson Tate Capital Partners, LLC, Scott Delacroix of Delacroix & Delacroix, LLC, Barbara Doyle of Sophisticated Woman Magazine, Joe Eagan of Grace Funeral Home and St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden, Doug Ferrer of Red River Bank, Jennifer Messina of Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West, Lauren Navarre of Arena Collective, LLC, Victoria Paz of The Harbor Center, Ric Poirier of Blue Williams, Shane Purvis of Bonvenu Bank, Kelly Rabalais of St. Tammany Health System, Benjamin Richaud of Lakeview Hospital, Vanessa Schneider of Blitch Knevel Architects, Ronnie Simpson of Ochsner Health, Alan Thriffiley of Taxdrop, LLC Personal & Business Taxes, and Cleveland Wester of Youth Service Bureau.

The 2025 Advisory Board includes Dr. James Carlson of Northshore Technical Community College, Jackelyn Gallo of JD Bank, Matt Guidry of Tammany Farmer and Nola.com, Donald “Bubba” Jenkins of Jenkins Homes, David Landry of Carver Darden, LLC, Leslie Landry of Northshore Community Foundation, Chris Masingill of St. Tammany Corporation, Louis Ochoa of The Sadie Jane, Donna O‘Daniels of Visit The Northshore, Mike Saucier of Gulf States Real Estate Services, Michelle Schellinger of Red River Bank, Janet Fabre Smith of Fabre Smith & Company, and Kathy Stuart of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.

The Tammany Award

The Chamber also honored Ampirical for its outstanding accomplishments by presenting it with the prestigious Tammany Award during the Annual Installation & Awards Luncheon on Jan. 14, recognizing the company's remarkable growth in both employment and sales volume.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Covington, Ampirical has become a national leader in electrical engineering, earning recognition in 2024 as one of Inc. 5,000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and receiving multiple awards for workplace excellence and sustainability. Beyond industry achievements, Ampirical demonstrated strong community support, raising funds for STEM education and contributing to local organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Safe Harbor, and St. Tammany Children’s Hospital.

In keeping with its mission to promote, support, and advocate for businesses with a commitment to the success of the Northshore, the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce celebrated 2024 as a year of exceptional progress in education, advocacy, and business growth, highlighted at the Annual Installation & Awards Luncheon by the announcement of new Board members and awarding Ampirical with the prestigious Tammany Award. With 1,100 member organizations ranging from multinational corporations to small local businesses, the Chamber is dedicated to strengthening the business climate and economic vitality of St. Tammany Parish.