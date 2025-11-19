St. Tammany Chamber Honors 12 Top Business Leaders

ST. TAMMANY, La. — The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce held its 23rd Annual Business Appreciation Awards Luncheon on Nov. 13 honoring twelve local businesses across nine categories. Presented by the Chamber’s President Level Investors with media sponsor Inside Northside Magazine. The event highlighted companies whose leadership, innovation and community involvement continue to shape economic life on the Northshore.

“Celebrating the fruits of our local businesses’ labors is always a truly rewarding experience for attendees of our annual Business Appreciation Luncheon,” said Lacey Osborne, President and CEO of St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. “Held each year during the month of Thanksgiving, we focus on gratitude for businesses that are a huge reason why St. Tammany is a great place to live, work and play. Congratulations to the 2025 award recipients!”

Award Recipients

Golden Spoon Award

Honors restaurants or caterers that excel in customer service and food quality. Recipients: American Boulevard Bistro (Covington), Aperitif Spritz + Bites (Mandeville), and NOLA Southern Grill (Slidell).

All-in-the-Family Award

Griffin & Furman, CPAs was recognized as a successful family-owned business.

Out-of-the-Gate Running Award

Given to a business operating for fewer than three years that contributes positively to the community. Recipient: JD Bank’s Northshore location.

Go Give Award

AFX Pro was honored for encouraging employee involvement in community service and charitable efforts.

Service-with-a-Smile Award

Awarded to the Children’s Museum of St. Tammany for outstanding customer service.

Site-to-See Award

Recognizes businesses whose locations enhance their community. Recipients: River Chase II Building (Covington) and Palmettos on the Bayou (Slidell).

Innovation Award

Northshore Technical Community College was honored for “out-of-the-box” thinking and creative approaches to its work.

Tammany Proud Award

Recognized Globalstar for influencing markets beyond the region while representing the best of St. Tammany Parish.

Legacy Award

Resource Bank received the award for more than 20 years of service and long-term commitment to the parish’s character.

A Long-Running Recognition Program

The Business Appreciation Awards have been held annually for more than two decades and have become one of the Chamber’s signature events. The program highlights companies that contribute to St. Tammany Parish’s quality of life and economic wellbeing. The Chamber’s mission focuses on strengthening the business climate and economic vitality of St. Tammany, and the awards program serves as a public acknowledgment of businesses that help advance those goals.

A Growing, Entrepreneurial Business Climate

This year’s awards come as St. Tammany Parish continues to show indicators of economic resilience. According to the St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation’s Q2 2025 “The AnalyST” report, the parish recorded 990 new business applications in the second quarter and saw retail sales-tax revenue rise by more than nine percent year-over-year in June.

The EDC describes the region’s overall business climate as “healthy and cost-effective,” supported by competitive business costs, workforce training opportunities, and a strong pipeline of entrepreneurs.

This environment provides the backdrop for the businesses recognized at this year’s luncheon, many of whom reflect the parish’s strengths in hospitality, community engagement, innovation and long-term local investment.

Installation and Awards Luncheon

The Chamber announced that its annual Installation and Awards Luncheon will take place on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.