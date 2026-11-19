COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce recognized 11 businesses and organizations across nine award categories at its 24th annual Business Appreciation Awards Luncheon on Nov. 12 at Benedict’s Plantation in Mandeville.

The sold-out event recognized businesses for their contributions to the local economy, community service, innovation and business development across St. Tammany Parish.

2026 Business Appreciation Award Winners

Award Recipients: Representatives of the 11 businesses recognized at the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s 24th Annual Business Appreciation Awards Luncheon pose together at Benedict’s Plantation in Mandeville on November 12. Pictured are (seated, l-r) Shelley Compton, MECO; David Shapiro, NorthShore Robotics; Terry Patton, Patton’s Fine Food and Catering; Victoria Paz, The Harbor Center; Angelle Lewis, Legacy Construction & Development; Joel Forjet, Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery; and Shane Purvis, Bonvenu Bank; (standing, l-r) Brian Grissom, Amy Wade, Chris Connell and Lacylynn McGhee, all with St. Tammany Health System Surgery Center; Carson Wandell, Carson’s Table; Jessica Hester, The Harbor Center; Charles Dowdy, Northshore Media Group; and Ryan Gall, The Hampshire. Photo provided by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber presented the following awards:

- Sponsors -

Golden Spoon Award – Covington: The Hampshire

Golden Spoon Award – Mandeville: Carson’s Table

Golden Spoon Award – Slidell: Patton’s Fine Food and Catering

Out-of-the-Gate Award: Legacy Construction & Development

All-in-the-Family Award: Northshore Media Group

Go-Give Award: Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery

Site-to-See Award – Covington: St. Tammany Health System Surgery Center

Service-with-a-Smile Award: Bonvenu Bank

Innovation Award: Northshore Robotics

Tammany Proud Award: MECO

Legacy Award: The Harbor Center

St. Tammany Chamber Recognizes Local Business Community

The annual awards program recognizes businesses and organizations that contribute to St. Tammany Parish’s economic development and quality of life.

The luncheon was presented by the St. Tammany Chamber’s President Level Investors: American Bank, CGB Enterprises/Zen-Noh Global, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, Hancock Whitney, JD Bank, Lakeview Hospital, Ochsner Health, OnPath Credit Union, REV Fiber, Slidell Memorial Hospital, St. Tammany Health System and Visit The Northshore.

Inside Northside Magazine served as the media sponsor. Award category sponsors included American Bank, Boulevard American Bistro, Landry’s Landscape, JD Bank, Griffin and Furman, Inside Northside Magazine, Children’s Museum of St. Tammany, Northshore Technical Community College Foundation, Globalstar, Resource Bank and Kent Design Build.

The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce represents approximately 1,000 member organizations, ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations with operations or interests on the Northshore. The organization supports the local business community through advocacy, networking, business development and promotional initiatives.