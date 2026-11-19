COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce recognized 11 businesses and organizations across nine award categories at its 24th annual Business Appreciation Awards Luncheon on Nov. 12 at Benedict’s Plantation in Mandeville.
The sold-out event recognized businesses for their contributions to the local economy, community service, innovation and business development across St. Tammany Parish.
2026 Business Appreciation Award Winners
The Chamber presented the following awards:
- Golden Spoon Award – Covington: The Hampshire
- Golden Spoon Award – Mandeville: Carson’s Table
- Golden Spoon Award – Slidell: Patton’s Fine Food and Catering
- Out-of-the-Gate Award: Legacy Construction & Development
- All-in-the-Family Award: Northshore Media Group
- Go-Give Award: Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery
- Site-to-See Award – Covington: St. Tammany Health System Surgery Center
- Service-with-a-Smile Award: Bonvenu Bank
- Innovation Award: Northshore Robotics
- Tammany Proud Award: MECO
- Legacy Award: The Harbor Center
St. Tammany Chamber Recognizes Local Business Community
The annual awards program recognizes businesses and organizations that contribute to St. Tammany Parish’s economic development and quality of life.
The luncheon was presented by the St. Tammany Chamber’s President Level Investors: American Bank, CGB Enterprises/Zen-Noh Global, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, Hancock Whitney, JD Bank, Lakeview Hospital, Ochsner Health, OnPath Credit Union, REV Fiber, Slidell Memorial Hospital, St. Tammany Health System and Visit The Northshore.
Inside Northside Magazine served as the media sponsor. Award category sponsors included American Bank, Boulevard American Bistro, Landry’s Landscape, JD Bank, Griffin and Furman, Inside Northside Magazine, Children’s Museum of St. Tammany, Northshore Technical Community College Foundation, Globalstar, Resource Bank and Kent Design Build.
The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce represents approximately 1,000 member organizations, ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations with operations or interests on the Northshore. The organization supports the local business community through advocacy, networking, business development and promotional initiatives.