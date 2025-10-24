St. Jude Outreach Gala Marks 20 Years with Honorees

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — On Nov. 6, St. Jude Outreach will host its annual Gala: Celebrating New Orleans Culture:20 Years of Rebuilding Together After Hurricane Katrina. To honor the dedication and hard work in rebuilding the region 20 years after Hurricane Katrina, St. Jude Outreach (SJO) will honor:

Anne Milling, Founder, Women of the Storm

Billy Nungesser, Lt. Governor, State of Louisiana

Derrick Tabb, Founder/Executive Director, Roots of Music

Doug Thornton, Executive Vice President, ASM Global

While the Gala will acknowledge the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, St. Joseph’s Outreach Executive Director Sister Beth Mouch said the evening will center on celebration — honoring the resilience of the community and the enduring spirit of New Orleans that withstood the storm’s challenges two decades ago.

“This city and region have experienced a great deal over the years,” notes Sr. Mouch, who adds, “We’ve faced numerous hurricanes, an oil spill, a terrorist attack, and daily challenges that affect our community. Despite all of this, we continue to celebrate our community with compassion and a spirit that is truly unique.”

- Sponsors -

Mouch said that same spirit and compassion drive her and a small but dedicated staff of four to carry out the mission of St. Jude, the patron saint of hopeless causes and desperate situations. In a city where more than 62,000 residents face hunger each day, she said St. Joseph’s Outreach can’t reach everyone in need — but remains committed to helping as many people as possible.

“We provide lunch to over 200 people each week and distribute food boxes to as many individuals as possible. However, we are facing increasing challenges,” explains Sr. Mouch. According to Sr. Mouch, the number of people in need appears to be growing. This, combined with budget cuts and a significant rise in food costs, is dramatically impacting SJO.

Sr. Mouch hopes that this year’s Gala will bring in significant donations to help offset increasing operational costs.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

The event will be held at The Pavilion of the Two Sisters in City Park. Although it is a Gala, SJO says patrons are encouraged to dress in business casual attire and wear comfortable dancing shoes. A sense of humor is also recommended, as there will be surprises mixed in with more serious topics. This year, the event will feature a Paddle Raise to help fund the specific needs of SJO.

Celebrating New Orleans Culture – 20 Years of Rebuilding Together After Hurricane Katrina: Honorees

Anne Milling, Founder, Women of the Storm

Billy Nungesser, Lt. Governor, State of Louisiana

Derrick Tabb, Founder/Executive Director, Roots of Music

Doug Thornton, Executive Vice President, ASM Global

Event Details