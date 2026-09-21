CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Real Estate Investors Group will bring together local government, economic development and real estate leaders Sept. 30 for a panel discussion examining the projects, investments and infrastructure shaping the parish’s future.

The free event, “St. Bernard’s Next Chapter: Panel Discussion With Leadership,” will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 100 Port Blvd., Suite 260, in Chalmette. Doors open at 6 p.m. for networking.

The discussion will explore opportunities and challenges influencing St. Bernard Parish’s real estate market, including commercial and residential development, economic investment, infrastructure improvements and coastal protection. Panelists will share perspectives on what current and prospective investors should be watching as the parish continues to grow and evolve.

- Sponsors -

St. Bernard’s Growth Takes Center Stage at Investor Forum. Image provided by the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation.

Local Leaders to Discuss Development Opportunities

The panel will feature four speakers representing economic development, parish government, coastal resilience and real estate investment.

Ginger Cangelosi, CEO of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, brings more than two decades of experience in business recruitment, investment attraction and strategic growth. She will provide insight into investment opportunities, development priorities and market conditions shaping the parish.

Joshua Moran, St. Bernard Parish Council member for District B and a board member of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, will discuss the local government perspective on policies, infrastructure and development decisions. His participation will address how commercial and residential growth intersects with the parish’s broader economic and real estate landscape.

John Lane, coastal manager for St. Bernard Parish Government, will offer insight into the relationship between coastal restoration, infrastructure investment and long-term real estate development. Lane leads the parish’s coastal restoration and resilience efforts, which help protect infrastructure, property and economic assets.

Mike Fernandez, founder of Arpent Realty, is a St. Bernard Parish native, real estate investor and licensed Realtor. As host of the Real Estate Investor Series, Fernandez brings experience in property investment and the local real estate market, connecting investors with opportunities, resources and others in the real estate community.

Networking and Investor Exchange

The event will begin with networking at 6 p.m., followed by the panel discussion and Q&A at 6:30 p.m. An investor “Needs & Wants” exchange will begin at 7:15 p.m., providing an opportunity for participants to discuss investment interests, identify opportunities and connect with others in the market. Additional networking is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

- Sponsors -

The St. Bernard Parish Real Estate Investors Group brings together experienced investors, newcomers and others interested in real estate and development in St. Bernard Parish. The group aims to create opportunities for members to share knowledge, build relationships and develop their investment skills.

The Sept. 30 event is free and open to the public.