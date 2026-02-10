St. Bernard Port Reports 6.6 Million Tons in 2025

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District recorded a successful year of sustained activity and strategic progress in its 2025 Year in Review, highlighting cargo movement, vessel traffic, infrastructure investments, and long-term economic impact across St. Bernard Parish. The port has handled over 80.5 million tons of cargo over the past ten years.

Throughout 2025, the port handled more than 6.6 million short tons of cargo, underscoring its continued role as a vital logistics hub along the Mississippi River. This total included a diverse mix of breakbulk and dry bulk commodities that support regional industry and global trade.

Metallic ores and minerals led all inbound commodities, accounting for more than 32 percent of total cargo activity. Grain- and feed-related shipments also played a significant role, representing approximately 15 percent of overall tonnage and reinforcing the port’s importance to the agricultural supply chain.

Marine traffic remained steady, with nearly 300 vessel calls recorded throughout the year. Chalmette Dock 2, Sections C through F, once again emerged as the port’s most active location, continuing a trend seen in previous years and reflecting consistent demand across its facilities.

$38M St. Bernard Port Upgrade

A major milestone in 2025 was the completion of the Chalmette Slip reconstruction, a $38 million infrastructure investment that restores a critical access channel between the Mississippi River and local industrial facilities.

Following a full demolition in 2020, the rehabilitated slip is now fully operational, supporting the movement of fuel, chemicals, grain, and other essential cargo. The project included the removal of aging dock sections and was commemorated with a dedication ceremony honoring the facility’s 119-year legacy and future role in regional commerce.

In addition to physical improvements, the port advanced its strategic planning efforts through an economic impact study conducted in partnership with the University of New Orleans Transportation Institute. The study evaluates the port’s contribution to the local economy while identifying opportunities for growth and modernization.

The study also highlights 2,267 jobs and $183.2 million in economic output. Several funding initiatives are also underway, including a Port Priority Grant application for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

With key projects completed and new investments on the horizon, the St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District remains focused on driving economic development and strengthening its service to St. Bernard Parish and beyond.