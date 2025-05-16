St. Bernard Port Celebrates Slip Rehabilitation Project

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) — The St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District, in partnership with Associated Terminals, hosted the Dedication Ceremony for the Chalmette Slip Rehabilitation Project on May 14, marking a historic milestone in the restoration of one of the Mississippi River’s most strategic maritime assets.

Originally constructed in 1907, the Chalmette Slip has been a cornerstone of maritime commerce in St. Bernard Parish for over a century. For the first time in 40 years, the slip is now fully operational, with all berths in active use thanks to the completion of the rehabilitation of sections A and F. This achievement represents the culmination of more than two decades of planning, beginning with the first rehabilitation efforts in 1997.

The project was made possible through the combined efforts of the St. Bernard Port, Volkert, Inc., Associated Terminals, and Boh Bros Construction. These partners worked tirelessly to bring the vision of a revitalized slip to life, enhancing the region’s cargo-handling capabilities and supporting future growth.

The Chalmette Slip is a vital deepwater facility along the Mississippi River, one of the world’s busiest and most economically significant waterways. Its central location within the Gulf South makes it a critical hub for domestic and international trade. The only slip on the lowest Mississippi River, the slip plays a key role in the movement of general cargo, project cargo, and bulk commodities, reinforcing the region’s strength as a logistics and industrial corridor.

Support from government leaders at both the state and federal levels was instrumental. Majority Leader Steve Scalise, in his role as Majority Whip, helped secure critical federal funding, alongside continued advocacy from Senator Bill Cassidy. The State of Louisiana invested $15 million in Port Priority Program funding, demonstrating a strong commitment to maritime infrastructure and job creation.

“This project was a perfect example of the power of long-term vision and strong public-private partnerships,” said Drew Heaphy, Executive Director of the St. Bernard Port. “The Chalmette Slip is not only a piece of our history—it’s essential to our region’s economic future and the broader Mississippi River system.”

As the exclusive operator at the St. Bernard Port, Associated Terminals plays a critical role in managing the cargo-handling operations that drive the port’s success. With a long-standing commitment to safety, innovation, and efficiency, Associated Terminals ensures that the Chalmette Slip and other port assets operate at the highest standards.

Gary Poirrier, Chairman of Associated Terminals, noted: “We were honored to work with the St. Bernard Port to bring the Chalmette Slip back to life. Its full restoration enhances not only our operations but also Louisiana’s competitiveness in the global marketplace. We are proud to be the exclusive operator at this exceptional facility and look forward to continued growth alongside the Port.”

About the St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District

The St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District is a vital link in the Lower Mississippi River’s maritime network, serving as a gateway for cargo movement across the U.S. and the globe. With deepwater access and commitment to economic development, the Port supports thousands of jobs and billions in trade activity throughout Southeast Louisiana

About Associated Terminals

Associated Terminals is one of the largest midstream stevedoring companies in the United States and serves as the exclusive operator at the Port of St. Bernard. The company provides cargo handling, logistics, and terminal services throughout the Gulf South and beyond. Associated Terminals is known for its operational excellence, safety culture, and dedication to workforce and community advancement.