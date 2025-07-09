St. Bernard Parish School Board President Elected to LSBA

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) – The President of the St. Bernard Parish School Board, Dr. Katherine Karcher Lemoine, has been sworn in as the President of the Louisiana School Boards Association (LSBA), an organization providing leadership, service and support for the state’s school boards.

Lemoine said it’s an honor to represent her hometown at the state level and looks forward to continuing to advocate for all of the teachers, students, and families throughout Louisiana who are a part of the public-school community. She also credited the late Dr. Hugh Craft for his influence and leadership.

“I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Craft for his guidance. He served as the president of the Louisiana School Boards Association and was a wonderful educational mentor in my life,” Lemoine said. “To follow in his footsteps and to be entrusted with this leadership position is truly humbling. I look forward to working with all of our stakeholders to unlock the potential of every child, every day.”

- Sponsors -

Dr. Janet Pope, LSBA Executive Director, called Lemoine a valuable asset to the organization and looks forward to working together. “Katherine recognizes the responsibility we have as leaders to advocate on behalf of our students, giving them the best possible opportunities to become successful.”

Dr. Lemoine was also recognized with a pair of honors at the recent commencement for the University of Holy Cross. In addition to earning her Doctorate in Executive Leadership, she was also chosen as the winner of the school’s Leadership Award for her commitment and influence during her time in the executive leadership program. Her work was chosen as The Dissertation of the Year. Both awards recognize her exemplary leadership during her time in the doctoral program.

About the Louisiana School Boards Association

The Louisiana School Boards Association (LSBA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing leadership, service, and support to Louisiana’s local school boards. Established in 1938, LSBA advocates for public education and promotes effective governance practices among its member boards, representing the interests of more than 700 locally elected school board members across the state.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

LSBA offers training, legal guidance, policy services, and legislative advocacy to strengthen local school systems and ensure high-quality educational opportunities for all students. The Association serves as a crucial link between local school boards, state agencies, and the legislature, working to influence education policy and secure resources for Louisiana’s public schools.

Committed to fostering collaboration and continuous improvement, LSBA hosts conferences, workshops, and leadership development programs designed to equip school board members with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate complex educational challenges. Through its initiatives, LSBA aims to enhance student achievement and support the vital role of public education in Louisiana’s communities.

About the St. Bernard Parish School Board

The St. Bernard Parish School Board governs the St. Bernard Parish Public School District, headquartered in Chalmette, Louisiana, serving approximately 8,147 students across 12 schools (PK–12). The district’s mission is “to provide quality educational instruction, so our students are responsible, productive citizens and life‑long learners,” while taking pride in its vision to be recognized as “a premier school district through state‑of‑the‑art educational programs and facilities.”

- Sponsors -

The Board’s responsibilities include setting strategic direction, approving budgets, and overseeing academic and extracurricular initiatives. Members collaborate closely with families, educators, staff, and community partners to create a safe, inclusive, and high-performing school environment. With strong student achievement and teacher effectiveness, the district is regarded among Louisiana’s top-performing school systems.

As of the 2023–24 school year, the district maintains a student–teacher ratio of about 14:1, supported by roughly 571 full-time teachers and nearly 903 total staff. Operations are funded through a mix of federal (18%), state (43%), and local (39%) revenues, totaling approximately $113 million.

The Board also champions a comprehensive educational experience—offering universal pre-kindergarten, advanced literacy programs, dynamic arts, STEM and athletic offerings, and facilities like the Maumus STEAM Center with a planetarium—and nurtures a culture of excellence and whole-child development.