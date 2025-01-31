St. Bernard Parish Saw Major Expansions and Openings in 2024

In 2024, St. Bernard Parish showcased its ability to grow, adapt and modernize while staying true to its roots. Across industries and initiatives, unifying threads of sustainability and innovation wove through our efforts.

Take, for example, our seafood industry, a cornerstone of the parish’s identity. For years there was a missing link: full-scale, in-parish processing. This year, with the opening of Tommy’s Seafood’s processing facility, St. Bernard shrimpers are no longer forced to send their catch outside the region for processing. We plan to add cold storage and a packaging facility, and ongoing efforts to secure funding for an open-air seafood market will position the seafood sector for even greater success in the years to come. We continue to prioritize keeping our resources, and revenue, close to home.

We also saw promising expansions among St. Bernard’s top employers — leaders of our industrial sector. Milestone achievements and announcements include:

SSE Steel Fabrication was recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies and the No. 1 fastest-growing company in the New Orleans metro area. This comes after SSE Steel Fabrication grew its revenue by 291% in two years and saw 193% year-over-year growth. Throughout 2024, SSE has been building production facilities for a leading electric car manufacturer in Austin, Texas.

PBF Energy secured an industrial tax exemption to begin producing sustainable aviation fuel for airlines like United, Delta and American. If the company moves forward as planned, we will see new job creation and expand St. Benard Parish’s role as a staple in the ever-changing energy industry.

Rain Carbon Inc., which operates a facility in Chalmette and is one of the largest private employers in the parish, announced the creation of a new Innovation Center for Energy Storage Materials in North America and a partnership with Northern Graphite to produce battery anode material. This material goes into lithium-ion battery products, found in everything from cordless vacuums to lawn mowers.

These developments signal the strength of our top employers and the role St. Bernard Parish plays in meeting the nation’s needs.

Our parish’s largest economic driver, the St. Bernard Port, also advanced in ways that underscore our readiness to satisfy modern demands. With the completion of the Chalmette Slip’s historic wharf rehabilitation, supported by a $13 million TIGER grant, the port is now better equipped to handle increased cargo and attract new business, expanding its role in our parish economy. Additionally, St. Bernard Port’s stevedoring company, Associated Terminals, announced its purchase of S.H. Bell Company, which will improve and expand service offerings for St. Bernard Port customers.

In another landmark project, we are transforming blighted land into new jobs with the redevelopment of the Paris Road landfill into a sustainability-focused commerce park that includes Glass Half Full’s new recycling facility. Once operational, Glass Half Full will process up to 600,000 glass bottles daily into eco-friendly sand and gravel that can be used to rebuild the Gulf Coast and will generate 100 new jobs for the parish.

We also embraced innovation to serve our growing entrepreneurial and professional communities. The soon-to-be-launched St. Claude Collective coworking space will provide a hub for collaboration, remote work and creativity, reflecting the dynamic needs of our evolving workforce.

Efforts to expand our economy and create jobs go hand-in-hand with investing in our people. Nunez Community College is leading the charge in workforce development with its newly launched Wind Energy Technology Program. By equipping residents with skills for the emerging offshore wind energy industry, this program supports career growth while preparing our community to lead in today’s energy renaissance.

We have set a course in St. Bernard Parish for lasting prosperity. The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation is excited to carry this momentum into 2025 with renewed purpose to deliver opportunity, progress and prosperity for the people of St. Bernard.

Meaghan McCormack is the chief executive officer of St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation. She may be reached via email at mmccormack@sbedf.org.