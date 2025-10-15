St. Bernard Parish Hospital Names New CEO

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) – St. Bernard Parish Hospital (SBPH) has named Kim Ellender as its new chief executive officer (CEO). With over two decades of healthcare experience and a proven track record of leadership within Ochsner Health, Ellender is poised to guide the hospital into its next chapter of continued growth and community service.

Since joining Ochsner in 2011, Ellender has held progressively senior roles, most recently serving as assistant vice president of hospital operations at SBPH. She was instrumental in overseeing growth across all clinical departments and expanding hospital services, ensuring patients have access to expert care close to home. A dedicated champion of efficiency, Ellender also served as the Lean Council Chair for SBPH, using the accredited Lean Six Sigma framework to drive process improvements across the campus.

“I’m deeply honored to lead the exceptional team at St. Bernard Parish Hospital,” said Ellender. “This hospital is such a vital part of our community, and I’m committed to building on our strong foundation of providing high quality, compassionate care. Together, we will continue to innovate and expand our services to meet the evolving health needs of the residents of St. Bernard.”

Ellender succeeds Lani Fast, who served as CEO of SBPH since 2022. Fast recently transitioned to chief operating officer at Ochsner Children’s, where she now leads strategic business operations and outreach for ambulatory and outpatient services. Over the past three years, SBPH has been recognized at a national level for quality patient outcomes and service excellence by Becker’s Hospital Review, The Leapfrog Group and U.S. News & World Report.

“Kim’s extensive experience and unwavering dedication to our patients and community make her the perfect fit for this role,” said Rob Wolterman, CEO, Southshore & Bayou regions and clinical joint ventures, Ochsner Health. “Her leadership has already resulted in important advancements for St. Bernard Parish Hospital, and I am confident that the hospital has a bright future under her guidance. We look forward to working with her to continue building on our incredible success.”

Ray Lauga, Jr., chair of the St. Bernard Parish Hospital Service District, added, “St. Bernard Parish Hospital remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering world-class healthcare to the local community. The hospital board and leadership team are confident in Kim’s ability to steer SBPH toward continued excellence and are thrilled to welcome her into this new role.”

St. Bernard Parish Hospital is owned by the Hospital Service District of the Parish of St. Bernard, State of Louisiana, a political subdivision of the State, and managed by Ochsner Health. For more information about St. Bernard Parish Hospital, visit ochsner.org/sbph.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 14 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for five consecutive years.

Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.