St. Bernard EDF Hosts Real Estate Investment Event

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation is partnering with the St. Bernard Real Estate Investors Group to host a real estate-focused networking and education event aimed at connecting investors and highlighting opportunities in the current market.

The free event will take place March 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 100 Port Blvd., Suite 260 in Chalmette and is open to both experienced investors and those interested in entering the real estate sector. The St. Bernard Real Estate Networking Event schedule includes:

6:00 p.m. | Doors Open & Networking

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6:30 p.m. | Expert Interview + Q&A

7:15 p.m. | Investor “Needs & Wants” Exchange

8:30 p.m. | After-Event Networking

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Organizers say the event is designed to foster collaboration within the local real estate community while providing practical insights into investment strategies and market trends.

Speaker: Robert Benenate, St. Bernard Real Estate Investor

The program will feature a conversation-style interview with Robert Benenate, a regional real estate investor who has built a portfolio spanning rental properties, mobile home parks and multifamily communities.

Benenate began his career “flipping houses” in the New Orleans area before transitioning into long-term rental ownership and scaling into larger investments. During the event, he is expected to discuss his approach to building wealth through property ownership, lessons learned over the course of his career and his perspective on current opportunities in the market.

- Sponsors -

Discussion topics will include the shift from short-term house flipping to long-term investment strategies, the growing interest in mobile home parks and affordable housing, and considerations for investors looking to expand into larger portfolios.

The event will also include networking opportunities and an “investor needs and wants” exchange designed to connect participants with potential partners and deals.

According to organizers, the initiative reflects a broader effort to strengthen investor networks and support real estate activity in St. Bernard Parish.