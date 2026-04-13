St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation to Host Real Estate Investor Meetup

CHALMETTE, La (press release) – Join the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF) for an exclusive event designed to connect investors, foster collaboration and provide actionable insights into the real estate market. SBEDF is partnering with the St. Bernard Real Estate Investors Group to bring the community this exciting event featuring special guest speaker, Shane Jeanfreau.

SBEDF shares that this free event is open to all and provides a great opportunity to connect, learn and grow within the real estate community.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 29

- Sponsors -

Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m. CST

Location: 100 Port Blvd, Suite 260, Chalmette, LA 70043

Shane Jeanfreau is a seasoned real estate investor specializing in mobile home park (MHP) investments. Starting his journey in 2011 by purchasing a foreclosure property in New Orleans, Jeanfreau quickly grew his portfolio to 13-14 properties before shifting focus to MHPs. He discovered the potential of a 49-pad mobile home park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and realized the benefits of tenant-owned homes (TOH), which provide passive income and low operational costs.

Jeanfreau’s investment strategy focuses on maximizing cash flow while minimizing expenses, such as insurance and property taxes, by renting only the land. He is passionate about helping others succeed in MHP investing and works with local non-profits to support struggling tenants.

Whether you’re just getting started or already investing, this will be a practical and candid conversation about what it really takes to scale in real estate.

Agenda

6 p.m. | Doors Open & Networking

- Sponsors -

6:30 p.m. | Expert Interview + Q&A

7:15 p.m. | Investor “Needs & Wants” Exchange

8:30 p.m. | After-Event Networking

Click here to register.