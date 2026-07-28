St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation Names CEO

St. Bernard Economic Ginger Cangelosi – Development Foundation Names CEO. Photo provided by the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. – The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF) board of directors voted unanimously July 24 to appoint Ginger Cangelosi as its new chief executive officer. A veteran economic development leader with more than two decades of experience in business recruitment, retention and strategic growth, Cangelosi will lead the foundation’s efforts to advance investment, strengthen local businesses and drive long term economic prosperity throughout St. Bernard Parish.

“There is momentum in St. Bernard Parish built around a common vision for maximizing the business opportunities and quality of life that every citizen and business enjoys here. The board’s unanimous vote reflects our confidence in Ginger’s ability to build on our strong foundation as a parish and lead SBEDF into a bright future,” said Mindy Nuñez Airhart, chair of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation Board and president and CEO of St. Bernard-based SSE Steel Fabrication. “Ginger’s experience, collaborative leadership style and deep relationships throughout Louisiana’s economic development community will strengthen our efforts to attract investment and create new opportunities for our parish.”

“Economic development is about creating opportunities that have a lasting impact for businesses, families and future generations,” said Ginger Cangelosi. “St. Bernard Parish has all the ingredients for continued success, from its strategic location and skilled workforce to the resilience of its business community. I’m looking forward to working alongside our partners to build on that momentum, attract new investment and help create opportunities that benefit the entire parish.”

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Cangelosi joins SBEDF after serving as executive director of economic development for Tangipahoa Parish Government and director of the Tangipahoa Economic Development Foundation, where she focused on attracting new jobs and investment, supporting the retention and expansion of existing businesses, advancing workforce development initiatives and advocating for economic development policies that strengthened the parish’s business climate. During her tenure, she helped secure more than $1.4 billion in capital investment and supported the creation of approximately 4,400 full-time jobs. Throughout her career, she has extensive experience in business consulting, insurance and risk management, business continuity planning and disaster recovery, giving her a well-rounded perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing businesses and communities in Louisiana.

A Certified Louisiana Economic Developer, Cangelosi has cultivated strong partnerships with regional and statewide economic development organizations throughout her career. She is an active member of the International Economic Development Council, the Southern Economic Development Council and the Louisiana Economic Alliance for Development, where she serves on the organization’s Board of Directors, amplifying collaboration across southeast Louisiana’s economic development community.

A native of Tangipahoa Parish, Cangelosi earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication from Southeastern Louisiana University and is a graduate of the university’s College of Business Executive Leadership Program. She will officially begin her role as CEO Aug. 15.