ST. BERNARD PARISH, La (press release) – St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation announced its participation in the 2026 Economic Development Week, a global initiative led by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

This year’s theme, “100 Years of Impact,” recognizes IEDC’s centennial anniversary and 100 years of leadership in economic development. Economic Development Week presents an opportunity to examine the evolution of economic development, celebrate our successes today, and lay the groundwork for the next era of prosperity for our community.

The team shares St. Bernard continues to see economic development improvements throughout the parish, including infrastructure improvements projects that will include a multi-use path, new bicycle and pedestrian facilities, sidewalk improvements, drainage updates, and related roadway enhancements. This effort from St. Bernard Parish Government in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) builds on similar pedestrian and safety improvements completed last year along LA 39 in the eastern end of the Parish, including sidewalk, drainage, and accessibility upgrades along both sides of the corridor from the area of Colonial Drive to Edgar Drive, improving connectivity for nearby neighborhoods.

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St. Bernard is also diversifying beyond traditional oil and gas industries. Glass Half Full, a 2021 Startup St. Bernard winner, recently opened a new glass recycling facility on a former landfill along Bayou Bienvenue. The company transforms recycled glass into sand used for disaster relief and coastal restoration, addressing a critical need for glass recycling across both the parish and the state. Now positioned as the largest glass recycler in Louisiana, Glass Half Full is also advancing coastal restoration efforts, maintaining four “glass islands” in Bayou Bienvenue, a former cypress swamp stretching from New Orleans to Lake Borgne, now a “ghost swamp” impacted by significant land and habitat loss.

SSE Steel Fabrication is partnering with Persona AI to pilot advanced humanoid robotics in heavy industrial applications. This initiative will support skilled tradespeople by assisting with hazardous and repetitive tasks such as blasting, grinding, and welding. Supported by Louisiana Economic Development, this effort positions St. Bernard Parish to play a leading role in industrial AI adoption and advanced manufacturing modernization.

“Economic Development Week is a chance to reflect on what’s possible, and for St. Bernard Parish, the possibilities have never been greater,” said Mindy Nunez Airhart, chair of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, and President and CEO of SSE Steel Fabrication. “Louisiana is experiencing a generational wave of investment, from large-scale infrastructure and LNG to the data centers that will power tomorrow’s economy. St. Bernard is a fast-growing, resilient community with deep roots and a clear eye on the future. We are open for business, and the world is starting to take notice.”

The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (SBEDF) is proud to participate in Give NOLA Day on May 5, a key opportunity to invest in the future of St. Bernard Parish.

Donations to SBEDF are tax-deductible and directly support business growth, job creation, and long-term economic resilience across the parish. Supporters are encouraged to make their donation between April 29 and May 5 by visiting givenola.org and selecting the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation. Every donor, individual or organization, will be recognized on the SBEDF website as a 2026 Groundwork Supporter Investor, highlighting their role in advancing economic development in St. Bernard Parish.

“As we reflect on a century of economic development, the role of economic developers has never been more important,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle. “Economic Development Week is an opportunity to celebrate transformational economic development in communities around the world. At the heart of Economic Development Week are success stories of how the field works together to support, cultivate, and drive economic prosperity for people and places everywhere.”