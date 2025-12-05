St. Bernard Chamber Welcomes Savvy Sliders

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) — The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 3 to celebrate the opening of Savvy Sliders, the newest restaurant to join the St. Bernard Parish business community. Located at 8400 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette, Savvy Sliders brings a fresh take on America’s favorite slider concept with a menu featuring Angus beef sliders, chicken sliders, hand-breaded chicken tenders, Savvy Wings, and hand-spun custard shakes.

Chamber members and board members were joined by community leaders, including St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann and representatives from St. Bernard Parish Government. Coastal Manager John Lane attended on behalf of Parish President Louis Pomes to welcome the business and present a formal proclamation to the restaurant’s owners.

The Chalmette location is owned and operated by long-time business partners, community entrepreneurs, and Chalmette natives Shane Songy and Shawn Breaud, who have been pillars in the local business community for nearly two decades. Their partnership began in 2005 with the opening of WOW Café & Wingery in Chalmette, followed by PJ’s Coffee in 2008.

Earlier this year, the duo opened their first Savvy Sliders location in Gulfport, Mississippi, and the Chalmette opening marks their second location with more planned across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Savvy Sliders continues to expand nationally with restaurants now open across Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas.

During the ceremony, attendees heard remarks from the owners, received a warm welcome from St. Bernard Parish Government, and joined chamber representatives in officially cutting the ribbon. Guests also enjoyed complimentary samples highlighting Savvy Sliders’ fresh, high-quality menu.

“Chalmette is home,” said co-owner Shane Songy. “We’re proud to bring a new and exciting concept like Savvy Sliders to the community that has supported us for so long.”

Savvy Sliders is open Sunday–Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday–Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

About The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization of businesses working together to advance their collective interests while strengthening the community. The St. Bernard Chamber represents more than 270 members and over 2,250 employees, serving as a driving force in the St. Bernard business community.

Through annual programming, the St. Bernard Chamber creates opportunities to network, advocate on behalf of business, and develop professional and leadership skills that enhance the local business environment.

