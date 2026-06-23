St. Bernard Chamber Selects Renaissance Publishing for its Directory

NEW ORLEANS – The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce has selected Renaissance Publishing, publisher of Biz New Orleans, to produce its annual membership directory, a comprehensive resource highlighting the businesses and organizations that make St. Bernard Parish a vibrant place to live, work, and visit. The publication is schedule to publish this fall.

The St. Bernard Chamber Directory serves as a guide for residents, visitors, and business leaders, providing information on local businesses, services, and community resources throughout the parish. In addition to producing the publication, Renaissance Publishing and Biz New Orleans will support the chamber through a digital marketing campaign designed to increase visibility and drive membership growth.

“We are excited to partner with Renaissance Publishing on the publication of our annual directory,” said Erin Bigner, executive director of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. “Their reputation for quality publications and their strong connection to the regional business community make them an ideal partner to showcase the businesses and opportunities that make St. Bernard Parish such a special place.”

Founded in 2006, Renaissance Publishing is an award-winning media company that publishes Biz New Orleans, New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Bride, New Orleans Homes, St. Charles Avenue, Acadiana Profile, and Louisiana Life. In addition to its flagship titles, the company produces more than a dozen custom publications annually for chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and business associations throughout the Gulf South.

“We are honored to have been selected to publish the St. Bernard Chamber Directory,” said Todd Matherne, CEO and publisher of Renaissance Publishing. “We look forward to working closely with the chamber and its members to create a publication that celebrates the businesses, organizations, and people driving St. Bernard Parish forward while serving as an important resource for the community.”

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization dedicated to promoting economic development, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the quality of life throughout St. Bernard Parish. The annual directory will be one of the chamber’s key tools for connecting businesses, and residents while showcasing the economic vitality of the parish.