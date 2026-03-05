Erin Bigner – St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce Names New Executive Director. Photo provided by the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. – The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Erin Bigner as its new Executive Director.

Following a recent vacancy in the position, the Chamber’s Board of Directors conducted a thorough search and is confident that Bigner’s leadership, community involvement, and strategic vision make her the right choice to lead the organization into its next chapter.

Bigner brings extensive experience in organizational leadership, event management, and community engagement. She is widely recognized for her work with the Louisiana Crawfish Festival, which has received multiple statewide honors, and for her dedication to strengthening partnerships across business, government, and nonprofit sectors.

- Sponsors -

As Executive Director, Bigner will focus on membership growth, enhanced visibility for local businesses, strategic alignment with parish leadership and tourism partners, and expanding programming that supports economic development throughout St. Bernard Parish.

“I am honored to serve the St. Bernard business community in this role,” said Bigner. “The Chamber plays a vital part in advocating for our members and creating opportunities for growth. I look forward to listening, learning, and leading as we work together to build an even stronger future for our parish.”

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce said it remains committed to supporting local businesses through networking opportunities, advocacy, education, and community partnerships. Under Bigner’s leadership, the Chamber aims to continue building momentum while strengthening member engagement and long-term strategic initiatives.