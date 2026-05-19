St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce Launches New Location

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce has announced the opening of its new office location inside the Nunez Community College Student Testing and Career Counseling Center, located at 3700 Paris Road in Chalmette.

The move represents a new chapter for the Chamber as it continues to strengthen connections between business, education, workforce development, and the community. The new office was designed with visibility, accessibility, and engagement in mind — creating a welcoming space where Chamber members, local businesses, entrepreneurs, students, and residents can connect and access resources.

“This new location reflects the direction we are moving as a Chamber,” said Erin Bigner, Executive Director of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. “We want to be visible, engaged, and accessible to our members and our community. By being located within Nunez Community College and in a more visible and accessible location, we are helping bridge the gap between education, workforce development, and our local business community while creating a stronger and more connected St. Bernard Parish.”

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The office also features the Chamber’s new “Member Marketplace,” where Chamber members are encouraged to drop off business cards, brochures, flyers, rack cards, and promotional materials for display and distribution. The initiative is designed to provide additional visibility and exposure for local businesses while creating a one-stop resource hub for the public.

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce currently represents approximately 250 members and continues to focus on advocacy, education, visibility, networking, and community partnerships that support local businesses and strengthen the parish economy.

Community members and Chamber members are encouraged to stop by the new office, learn more about the Chamber, and discover the many ways the organization supports businesses throughout St. Bernard Parish.