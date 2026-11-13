St. Bernard Chamber Launches Shop Small St. Bernard

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of Shop Small St. Bernard, a 10-day holiday shopping initiative featuring 35 participating local businesses. The event will run Nov. 20-29, encouraging residents and visitors to support small businesses, explore local shopping destinations and keep holiday spending within the parish.

The Shop Small St. Bernard initiative kicks off on Pink Friday, a nationwide movement encouraging shoppers to support small businesses ahead of the traditional Black Friday shopping rush.

“Small businesses are the heart of our community, and every dollar spent locally makes a difference,” said Erin Bigner, executive director of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. “When we shop local, we’re doing more than making a purchase. We’re supporting our neighbors, strengthening our local economy, creating opportunities, and investing in the future of St. Bernard Parish. We wanted to create something fun and engaging that encourages people to visit businesses they may already love while discovering new ones along the way.”

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Shop Small St. Bernard – Shopping Passports and Prizes

As part of the Shop Small St. Bernard initiative, the Chamber has introduced an interactive shopping passport to encourage visits to participating businesses throughout St. Bernard Parish.

Shoppers can pick up a Shop Small St. Bernard Passport and collect stamps at participating locations during the 10-day event. Those who complete and return their passports according to the official event guidelines will be entered into a drawing for gifts and prizes donated by the 35 participating businesses.

The prize drawing will take place Dec. 7.

The Chamber has also developed an interactive map featuring all 35 businesses, allowing shoppers to explore locations, learn about participating establishments and find special offers available during the event.

The map and additional event information are available at www.stbernardchamber.org/shopsmall. Shoppers are encouraged to check with individual businesses for promotions and holiday operating hours.

Supporting St. Bernard Businesses

The initiative is part of the Chamber’s broader efforts to support local businesses and strengthen the parish’s economy.

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“One of our goals at the Chamber is to create opportunities that directly benefit our members while strengthening our parish as a whole,” Bigner said. “We have 35 businesses coming together to make this initiative a success, and we’re asking our community to show up for them. Whether you spend $10 or $100, every purchase matters. We want people to think of St. Bernard first when making their holiday shopping plans.”

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce represents more than 250 members employing more than 2,250 people. The organization supports the parish’s business community through advocacy, networking, education and professional development programs.

The shopping initiative also aligns with broader economic development priorities in St. Bernard Parish. In an October interview with Biz New Orleans, Ginger Cangelosi, president and CEO of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, identified small-business growth and expansion in retail, tourism, health care and entertainment as opportunities to diversify the parish’s economy alongside major industrial investments.