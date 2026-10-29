St. Bernard Chamber Celebrates 2 Businesses

Southern Belle Boutique photo provided by the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce.

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting of Southern Belle Boutique and Transformation Studio on Oct. 27 at 8715 West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette.

The ceremony marked a milestone for the local businesses and provided an opportunity to recognize their investment in the St. Bernard Parish business community.

Southern Belle Boutique offers a selection of women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, home décor, gifts and more. The boutique provides shoppers with another opportunity to shop local and support small businesses in St. Bernard Parish.

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Transformation Studio specializes in self-care and beauty services, offering facials, waxing and body treatments.

Transformation Studio photo provided by the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce.

Together, the businesses add to the variety of shopping and personal care options available in St. Bernard Parish.

“Every ribbon cutting represents more than a business milestone. It represents someone’s vision, dedication, and commitment to investing in our community,” said Erin Bigner, executive director of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to celebrate Southern Belle Boutique and Transformation Studio and encourage our community to support the local businesses that help St. Bernard Parish continue to grow and thrive.”

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Both businesses are located at 8715 West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette.

About the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local businesses, fostering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life in St. Bernard Parish through advocacy, networking, education and community engagement.

With a network of more than 250 members representing more than 2,250 employees, the Chamber provides opportunities for businesses throughout St. Bernard Parish and the surrounding region to network, advocate on behalf of business and develop professional and leadership skills.