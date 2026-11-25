St. Bernard Chamber Awards Dinner Set for Dec. 16. Image provided by the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce.

VIOLET, La. — The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce has announced that tickets are available for its 2026 Annual Awards & Best of St. Bernard Dinner, taking place Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Docville Farm, 5128 E. St. Bernard Highway in Violet.

The event will bring together Chamber members, business leaders and community supporters to recognize the achievements and contributions of individuals, businesses and organizations in St. Bernard Parish.

In addition to presenting the Chamber’s traditional Annual Awards, this year’s celebration will feature the inaugural Best of St. Bernard Awards, a community-driven initiative recognizing local businesses across 15 categories.

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Winners of both the Chamber Annual Awards and all 15 Best of St. Bernard categories will be announced and recognized during the evening’s awards program.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our community together for an evening that celebrates the people and businesses that make St. Bernard Parish so special,” said Erin Bigner, Executive Director of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce. “The response to our inaugural Best of St. Bernard initiative has been phenomenal, and it has been wonderful to see the community rally behind their favorite local businesses. Combined with our Annual Chamber Awards, this will be a special evening of recognition, celebration, and community pride.”

The event will include a catered dinner prepared by Crave and an open bar featuring beer and wine, followed by the awards presentations.

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Tickets are $65 per person for Chamber members and $80 per person for nonmembers and are available for purchase here.

About the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization with more than 250 members representing more than 2,250 employees. The Chamber supports local businesses and economic development through advocacy, networking, education, professional and leadership development, and community engagement.