St. Bernard Chamber Announces Shop Small Week

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce has invited the community to celebrate Shop Small St. Bernard Week, taking place Nov. 29 through Dec. 7. This annual initiative is designed to highlight and support the small businesses that make St. Bernard Parish unique.

Held in coordination with Shop Small Saturday, a national movement founded by American Express, Shop Small St. Bernard Week encourages residents and visitors to shop, dine, and support local throughout the holiday season.

Nationally, Small Business Saturday has generated more than $200 billion in reported consumer spending since its launch, and studies show that nearly 70 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the local community.

Shop Small St. Bernard Week – Event Details

The “week” will officially kick off with a Shop Small Kickoff Event on Nov. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at French Press Coffeehouse of Chalmette, located at 8609 W. Judge Perez Drive. Shoppers can pick up their Shop Small Passports, enjoy a cup of coffee, grab a Shop Small tote, and collect coupons from participating businesses.

Throughout the 9 days, shoppers can shop at participating businesses to collect stamps on their passport. Once they receive five stamps, they can enter the Shop Small St. Bernard Raffle for a chance to win local prizes and gift cards. Each completed passport counts as a raffle entry, and shoppers may submit multiple passports. Completed passports can be turned in at any participating business. Raffle winners will be contacted on Monday, December 8 by the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce.

Participation in Shop Small St. Bernard Week is free for shoppers. Local businesses interested in joining the program must be members of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce or sign up for membership. Participating businesses are asked to donate an item for the raffle and will be featured in event promotions and on the Chamber’s website.

St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce – Impact

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, represents local businesses committed to advancing both their collective interests and the broader St. Bernard Parish community. With a membership network of more than 270 businesses employing over 2,250 people, the Chamber serves as a central force in the parish’s business landscape. Through its year-round programs, events, and initiatives, the organization provides opportunities for networking, professional development, and advocacy that strengthen the local business environment and promote economic growth across the region.

In recent years, the Chamber has expanded its reach through initiatives such as the Leadership St. Bernard program, which celebrated its 300th graduate in 2025 and continues to cultivate future civic and business leaders. The organization also partners with the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation on programs like Grow St. Bernard and Startup St. Bernard, which support entrepreneurship and small-business growth through education, mentorship, and funding opportunities. In addition, the Chamber’s annual awards and milestone 20th anniversary in 2025 have highlighted businesses making significant community contributions across the parish.

The Chamber’s work in 2025 is supported by its Annual Sponsors: Chalmette Refining, the Port of New Orleans, the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, the St. Bernard Parish Government, and Valero at the Parish Pillar level; The Ranch and Associated Terminals at the Commerce Partner level; Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, and Clements Insurance at the Business Advocate level; and Atmos Energy, Ordes Electric, Rain CII, EMR Metal Recycling, Fredrick J. Sigur Investment Company, Councilman at Large West Richie Lewis, SSE Steel Fabrication, and Hancock Whitney at the Chamber Supporter level.