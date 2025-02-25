St. Bernard Chamber Announces Annual Award Winners

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (press release) – The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Awards Dinner at the Nunez Community College Student Testing and Career Counseling Center. The evening was a celebration of the individuals and businesses that help St. Bernard Parish thrive. In addition to recognizing the 2024 award recipients, the event also took the opportunity to honor the outstanding 2023 award winners, whose recognition was delayed due to inclement weather last year.

Catered by MeMe’s Bar and Grill with drinks provided by Pirogue Whiskey Bayou, the Awards Dinner was a night of reflection and celebration. In addition to presenting the awards, the Chamber also marked its 20th anniversary. St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce Immediate Past Chair Walter Leger, Jr. served as host and speaker for the evening. Former Chair Joey DiFatta, who served as the Chamber’s first chair in 2004, gave a heartfelt speech reflecting on the Chamber’s growth over the past two decades. DiFatta also recognized past Chamber chairs for their contributions to the organization’s success. Current Chamber Chair Lara Schultz and Immediate Past Chair Leger gave out the evening’s awards.

The 2024 Community Involvement Business of the Year Award was presented to Callais Ice Service, a company that has become a true pillar of support in St. Bernard Parish. This business consistently goes above and beyond by donating to local events and organizations, ensuring that those who need it most are well taken care of. The owner, Kerri Callais, is also a tireless advocate for the community, dedicating her time and energy to strengthen the local area. Through her service and generosity, Callais Ice Service has proven that businesses can make a real difference in the community.

The Citizen of the Year Award was presented to William de Marigny Hyland, the St. Bernard Parish historian whose dedication to preserving the heritage of St. Bernard Parish has enriched the entire community. Hyland’s tireless efforts to document and share untold stories have helped connect the parish to its roots. His deep passion for the history of St. Bernard ensures that the community’s legacy remains alive for future generations.

The New Chamber Member of the Year Award was awarded to The UPS Store, which has become a vital presence in the St. Bernard community since its recent opening. Owners Alan and Kathleen Galdamez have quickly demonstrated their commitment to local engagement, supporting local initiatives and working to establish a personal, community-focused environment despite being part of a larger franchise. Their active involvement has made them a standout Chamber member in a short period.

The Chamber Member of the Year Award was presented to David Huff, whose unwavering dedication and leadership have been essential to the success of the Tour da Parish. As one of the driving forces behind this event, Huff’s contributions helped make it the largest and most successful cycling event of its kind in the area. In 2024, over 400 riders from around the world participated, and Huff’s efforts have been integral in making this event a signature experience for St. Bernard Parish.



As part of the celebration, the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce also took the time to recognize the 2023 award recipients, whose honors were postponed due to the cancellation of last year’s dinner. These recipients have also demonstrated exemplary leadership and contributions to the community.

The Community Involvement Business of the Year Award for 2023 was presented to Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co., a long-time partner of the Chamber and a staple of the St. Bernard community. Known for its commitment to supporting the local economy and community initiatives, Gulf Coast Bank has lived up to its motto, “The Bank That Cares About You,” through its consistent philanthropy and dedication to improving the parish.

The Citizen of the Year Award for 2023 went to John Lane, an advocate for coastal restoration and environmental preservation. Lane’s tireless efforts have contributed to safeguarding St. Bernard’s natural resources for future generations, ensuring the parish remains a thriving destination for locals and visitors alike. His dedication to protecting the Gulf Coast has made him a true champion for environmental sustainability.

The New Chamber Member of the Year Award for 2023 was awarded to Glass Half Full, a unique organization focused on environmental sustainability. Through innovative recycling initiatives, including turning glass into sand for coastal restoration, disaster relief, and eco-construction, Glass Half Full is helping protect the environment while promoting sustainability. The company’s relocation to St. Bernard Parish marks an exciting new chapter for both the organization and the community. Franziska Trautmann and Max Steitz, founders of Glass Half Full, were present to accept the award.

The Chamber Member of the Year Award for 2023 was presented to Mindy Nunez Airhart, a dedicated board member and past chair whose leadership and contributions have been essential to the Chamber’s success. Airhart’s involvement in various committees and initiatives has helped drive the Chamber’s growth and success. Her unwavering support has been a driving force behind many of the Chamber’s programs, and her recognition as Chamber Member of the Year is a testament to her hard work and commitment.

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor the individuals and businesses that continue to make a positive impact on our community. Their dedication, leadership, and passion for service inspire all of us to work together toward a brighter future for St. Bernard Parish.