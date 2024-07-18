Login
Economic Development

St. Bernard Awarded $10K Grant from Louisiana Economic Development

July 18, 2024   |By
Photo courtesy of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation

CHALMETTE, La. –  St. Bernard Parish announced that it has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to support the implementation of strategic goals outlined in the parish’s Louisiana Development Ready Community plan. 

The funds will be allocated to marketing initiatives led by the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, which is “dedicated to supporting local businesses, attracting new investments, and fostering a sustainable economic environment.”

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from Louisiana Economic Development,” said Meaghan McCormack, CEO of St. Bernard Economic Development, in a press release. “This funding will allow us to market our parish more effectively, showcasing the unique opportunities and advantages we offer to businesses and residents alike. By enhancing our marketing initiatives, we can attract more investment and drive economic growth in our community.” 

