St. Anthony’s Community Care Earns National Quality Award

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – St. Anthonys Community Center, a CommCare skilled nursing facility, has been recognized as a 2025 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award for their dedication to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

There were ten 2025 Bronze Quality Award winners, five of which are CommCare skilled nursing facilities. The distinction is one of three progressive award levels through the National Quality Award Program, presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), the leading association for long term and post-acute care. The program honors association members across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

The National Quality Award, centered on the Baldridge Performance Excellence Program, is a reflection of our team’s commitment to continuously improving the quality of care that we provide to our residents,” explained Amy Sprout, St. Anthony Community Care Center Administrator. “Meeting the criteria for this Quality Award allowed our team to continue to evaluate and improve our processes, which ultimately benefits our residents. We remain committed to excellence and look forward to continuing on this journey as we strive to provide the highest quality of care possible every day. “

Created by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the Quality Award website is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance to improve quality of life and care of long term care residents and staff.

Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a sustainable performance improvement system.

Trained examiners review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality award, St. Anthonys Community Center may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving advanced levels of performance that meet the Silver – Achievement in Quality award criteria.

“Continuously improving quality has been an on-going initiative for St. Anthonys Community Care Center. They believed going through the process of applying for this quality award would help our team continue to grow and learn to the benefit of the residents they serve,” said Rebecca Gauthier, Vice President of Clinical Services for CommCare Management. “They have been engaged in some of the focus areas identified in the criteria– such as using quality assurance performance improvement processes; however, applying for the National Quality Award, which is centered on the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, really helped them to continue to improve our processes and quality which ultimately benefits those we serve.”

“Receiving this award marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards excellence,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “Congratulations to St. Anthonys Community Center for this significant achievement. I encourage you to take some time to celebrate and continue striving for higher levels of quality and performance.”

The National Quality Awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 25, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 19-22, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CommCare

CommCare is a Louisiana-based non-profit that operates 16 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in the state. Seven of the CommCare skilled nursing facilities currently hold Bronze Quality Awards.

About AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 13,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahca.org or www.ncal.org.