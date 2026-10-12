SRSA Sells Bourbon Street Property in Less Than 60 Days. Photo provided by SRSA Real Estate.

NEW ORLEANS – SRSA Commercial Real Estate recently completed the investment sale of 201 Bourbon Street in the French Quarter to Lata Family Investments, LLC, closing within weeks of the property being listed.

Barry Spizer of SRSA represented the seller, The Arlene and Joseph Meraux Charitable Foundation, in the sale of the property at the corner of Bourbon and Iberville Streets. Barry immediately shared the property with the firm’s investor list, which drew offers from multiple interested parties. It was under contract within days and closed in less than 60 days.

“A property like this is one-of-a-kind, and the investors in our network recognized that right away,” said Barry. “Relationships built over the years are what make a result like this possible.”

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The approximately 196-year-old building, formerly leased to Mango Mango Daiquiris, is the first bar on Bourbon Street. A balcony overlooking the street extends from the second-floor banquet room, and together with the ground-floor bar and third-floor offices, the building totals about 6,500 square feet. Lata Family Investments plans to lease out the property.

The sale reflects the relationship-driven approach SRSA has taken to connecting properties with qualified investors as the firm celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

SRSA Real Estate

SRSA Real Estate provides comprehensive commercial and investment sales services across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, with residential and property and facilities management serving the Greater New Orleans area. The company specializes in connecting businesses with prime locations, helping property owners maximize their investments, and supporting clients in all aspects of real estate growth and management.

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Biz New Orleans Magazine Editor’s Note: The October 2026 issue of Biz New Orleans Magazine focuses on real estate, with more stories examining the trends, developments and opportunities shaping the Greater New Orleans market. Click here to explore the issue.