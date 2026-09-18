METAIRIE, La. – A fully leased retail center along Veterans Boulevard in Metairie has sold for $2.9 million to Chen Brothers, LLC, which purchased the approximately 15,000-square-foot property as an investment.

Stephanie Boyd of SRSA Real Estate represented the seller, The Decorator Shoppe, Inc., in the sale of 5029 Veterans Blvd. The buyer’s team included Dan “Candy” Yang of Candy Realty, LLC and David da Cunha of Property One, who was instrumental in bringing the property to 100% occupancy. The new ownership plans to keep the center’s tenant mix intact.

The center has five tenants including Subway and Cedar Market, a Mediterranean grocery, filling the approximately 15,000-square-foot building. The property sits on about 0.77 acres and includes 47 off-street parking spaces. Built in 1960, the center underwent a major exterior renovation in 2014.

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The property is fully occupied under triple-net leases, with scheduled rent increases providing built-in rental growth. The $2.9 million sale price equates to approximately $193 per square foot. SRSA had marketed the property as an investment opportunity with below-market rents offering additional potential for increases through lease renewals and re-tenanting.

“We saw an enormous amount of interest in this property because it was 100% leased and offered such strong value-add potential,” said Boyd.

SRSA Sells 100% Leased Metairie Center. Photo provided by SRSA.

The property sits along Veterans Boulevard about 200 feet from its signalized intersection with Transcontinental Drive. It has approximately 158 feet of frontage along Veterans Boulevard, rear access from Yale Street and exposure to more than 45,000 vehicles per day. The property is positioned between I-10 access points at Clearview Parkway to the east and the Veterans Boulevard overpass to the west.

SRSA Real Estate is a Metairie-based commercial real estate firm providing brokerage, property management and development services.