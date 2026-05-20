SRSA Names New Manager of Operations and Compliance

METAIRIE, La. — SRSA has announced that Jeanne Bourgeois Avant, CPM, has been promoted to Manager of Property Operations and Compliance for SRSA Gulf South Management. In this newly established role, Avant will continue serving as Property Manager for the Baton Rouge office while taking on expanded responsibility for standards and compliance across SRSA’s full portfolio of managed properties and implementing new technology.

Structure that Supports Growth

As SRSA enters its 35th year, company leaders said its property portfolio — and the complexity of managing it — continues to grow. The promotion is intended to add structure to that expansion, with a focus on maintaining consistent operational standards, clarifying accountability and reducing the risk of gaps in oversight.

Avant holds a CPM (Certified Property Manager) designation from IREM, the Institute of Real Estate Management, and serves as president of the IREM Louisiana chapter. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology, graduating Summa Cum Laude, and a Master of Science in Organization Development. According to SRSA, that background positions her to evaluate processes, lead organizational improvements and implement systems designed to operate consistently at scale. In the new role, she will focus on improving operational consistency, financial accuracy and compliance standards across the portfolio.

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“As we grow, it is essential that we continue prioritizing our people and our clients. This new role ensures that our systems and standards grow with us, so that nothing gets lost in the process and every client continues to receive the level of service they expect from SRSA,” said Barry Spizer, Founder / Managing Partner of SRSA Real Estate.

Investing in Cove

One of Avant’s immediate priorities will be leading the team through a transition to Cove, a work order management platform designed to improve visibility into operations and help staff address issues more proactively while keeping clients informed.

The transition will require not only installation of the software, but also the development of clear processes and stronger alignment across the team, efforts Avant will oversee.

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Built to Last

Avant will be working closely with the property management team to strengthen processes, support professional development, and ensure consistent, high-quality management is delivered across all managed properties. SRSA says that, for clients, this investment in structure and leadership means better consistency, faster responsiveness, and a team that is well-positioned to not just scale in volume, but in quality.

“Promotions like this one reflect exactly the kind of firm SRSA has spent 35 years building: one that grows with intention, invests in its people, and never loses sight of the clients it serves,” said leaders at SRSA.

Regional Presence

SRSA Real Estate provides comprehensive commercial and investment sales services across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, with residential and property and facilities management serving the Greater New Orleans area. Its property and facilities management services, long established under the SRSA Gulf South Management name, reflect the company’s deep roots in the region. The company specializes in connecting businesses with the right locations, helping property owners maximize their investments, and supporting clients in all aspects of real estate growth and management.