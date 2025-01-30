SRSA Commercial Real Estate Expands into the Residential Market

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – SRSA Commercial Real Estate, a leader in commercial real estate throughout Greater New Orleans and the Gulf South, is proud to announce the launch of SRSA Residential. This new division brings SRSA’s expertise, innovation, and commitment to the residential real estate market, offering solutions to meet the diverse needs of individuals and the local community.

SRSA was founded by New Orleanians and has always prioritized partnerships that promote the local community and encourage growth throughout the city. For over 30 years, SRSA has been known for spearheading transformative projects and building trusted relationships across the region. From facilitating major transactions for clients like Entergy, Trader Joe’s, and Chick-fil-A, to impactful projects like the Clearview City Center redevelopment, featuring a 180,000-square-foot Ochsner Hospital Super Clinic and a 270-unit multifamily development. Now, with the launch of SRSA Residential, they are bringing that same dedication and community-focused approach to the residential market.

“SRSA Residential is a natural evolution for us,” said Barry Spizer, Managing Partner of SRSA. “Our community has been at the heart of everything we do, and this new division allows us to serve our neighbors in a whole new way. Whether helping someone find their first home or navigating an investment opportunity, we’re here to provide trusted guidance every step of the way.”

The newly launched SRSA Residential is led by Sponsoring Broker Steve Reisig and a dynamic team of Sales and Leasing Specialists, including Nick Kallman and Nicholas Corchiani. Steve is a founder and partner at SRSA and provides decades of leadership and community ties through his involvement with the Tulane Olive and Blue Society.

Nick Kallman leads this new venture, bringing market expertise, and was recognized as NOMAR’s 2022 Rising Star. His service on NOMAR’s Young Professionals Network, the Tulane School of Architecture Alumni Council, and Common House’s membership committee reflects his strong connections within the community.

Nicholas Corchiani complements the team with a background as Director of Sales and Events for his family’s renowned restaurant, where he honed leadership, negotiation, and client relations skills. Together, they bring a diverse skill set and decades of experience, ensuring that clients receive expert advice and unparalleled service.

“Our mission is to build long-lasting relationships that may begin with a client’s first apartment rental and evolve into residential sales and commercial business ventures. Whether it’s a residential lease or the sale of a business, we’re committed to delivering transparency, honesty, and professionalism at every turn,” said Nick Kallman. SRSA Residential aims to redefine the home-buying, selling, and leasing experience by leveraging the firm’s proven track record in commercial real estate.