SRSA Brokers Red River Bank Investment Sale

NEW ORLEANS – SRSA Real Estate has announced the sale of 700 Baronne Street, a commercial condominium located in the New Orleans Warehouse District/CBD. The property sold for $1,150,000 at a 7.35% cap rate to Bio-Capital Properties LLC, an investment buyer with a tenant in place. The buyer is a local physician.

Steve Reisig and Chris Robertson Jr. of SRSA Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction.

The 2,121-square-foot corner condo is fully leased to Red River Bank, a well-established regional financial institution. The asset offered stable income in one of the city’s most active commercial submarkets.

Situated within a beautifully preserved 100-plus-year-old building, the space features exposed brick, open warehouse-style ceilings, oversized windows and doors, and prominent corner frontage that delivers strong visibility and natural light. The building was renovated in 2018.

Located at a key intersection within the Warehouse District, the property benefits from steady pedestrian and vehicular activity and proximity to major retail, dining, and residential uses. Zoned CBD-5, the asset offers flexibility for a variety of commercial users.

This transaction reflects continued investor demand for well-located, income-producing assets in the New Orleans CBD and Warehouse District.

About SRSA Real Estate

SRSA Real Estate provides comprehensive commercial and investment sales services across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, with residential and property and facilities management serving the Greater New Orleans area. The company specializes in connecting businesses with prime locations, helping property owners maximize their investments, and supporting clients in all aspects of real estate growth and management.