Square, Cash App, and Visa Partner with Propeller to Support Local Restaurants

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Propeller, a nonprofit incubator and coworking space dedicated to fostering social entrepreneurship in New Orleans, is hosting “Feeding the Future”, an initiative in collaboration with Square, Cash App, and Visa aimed at equipping up to 125 local small businesses in the food and beverage industry with the latest technology and resources. The event will take place Feb. 4, at 8:30 a.m. at Propeller, 4035 Washington Avenue.

With the bustling Mardi Gras season fast approaching, “Feeding the Future” is designed to provide small businesses—including Propeller alumni—with the tools they need to thrive. Representatives from Square, Cash App, Visa, and Propeller will be on-site to offer strategic support, while industry experts, including NFL star and small business owner Cam Jordan, will share insights on maximizing sales during high-traffic periods.

New Orleans is home to a rich culinary culture, and small businesses are at the heart of its vibrant food scene. As the city prepares to welcome an influx of visitors for Mardi Gras, “Feeding the Future” ensures that local restaurants have access to the latest digital payment solutions, upgraded technology, and expert guidance to enhance their operations.

Key components of the event include:

Technology Upgrades – Square will provide payment terminals, while Visa will equip businesses with their latest technology.

Expert Sessions – Small business owners will have the opportunity to participate in personalized discussions with industry leaders, including Cam Jordan, on strategies to drive sales during peak seasons.

Long-Term Support – Visa will supply computer equipment for small businesses to utilize at Propeller’s coworking space, ensuring sustained access to digital resources.

This initiative represents a commitment by Square, Cash App, and Visa to foster economic growth in New Orleans by helping small businesses optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences.

About Propeller

Propeller is where entrepreneurs come to grow. Founded in 2009 in New Orleans, LA, we are a nonprofit social innovation incubator supporting entrepreneurs to tackle social and environmental disparities. Our 10,000 s.f. coworking space is a hub for free programs in debt and equity capital access, business acceleration, and inclusive procurement. Learn more here.

About Square

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. Find more information here.

About Cash App

Cash App is the money app. It’s the easy way to spend, send, and store money. Sending and receiving money is fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to an external bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash App Visa prepaid debit Card to spend the money everywhere Visa Debit is accepted. Cash App is a financial platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners. Download Cash App for free at here.

About Visa Inc.

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more here.